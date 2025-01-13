DUELING PIANOS Comes To The Park Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two grand pianos are center stage with a team of outrageously talented pianists who seem to know every song ever written, from show tunes, to rock, to country. Dueling Pianos Live! appears for the third time at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, January 25 at 7:30pm.

Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-along shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs.

The dueling piano audience is used for the dueling aspect of the show. Audience members are pitted on one side against the other. Examples of rivalries include country vs. rock, men against women, etc. Audience members may be called up on stage for some good-humored fun and some unforgettable YouTube moments.

This dueling piano craze has grown rapidly over the past few years and shows no sign of letting up. Why? One very simple reason: people love to interact and have fun.

Tickets for Dueling Pianos Live! are $25. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30 pm. The bar will be open as well.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

