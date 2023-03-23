DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS to be Presented at Lend Me a Theater This Spring

Don't Talk to the Actors by Tom Dudzick will be presented by Hatbox regulars Lend Me a Theater from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 16. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $22 for adults; $19 for members, seniors, and students; and $16 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

The best laid plans go awry when the cast and crew of a Broadway-bound play resort to manipulation, diva-like behavior, and chaotic abandon to get what they want. Fledgling playwright Jerry Przpezniak and his fiancée Arlene are a couple of Buffalo greenhorns suddenly swept up in the whirlwind of New York's theater scene when Jerry's play is optioned by an old school producer for a Broadway run. But Jerry loses control of his dream. While the director and stage manager try desperately to rein in the seasoned television celebrities cast as the leads, Jerry and Arlene, in their innocence, fail dismally to recognize and avoid the pressures, pitfalls, and subterfuge that is the world of Broadway.

Two veteran NH performers, Jon Cares and Mo Demers, personify the two "new to Broadway" seasoned actors whose antics create most of the chaos in this screwball story. The sad-sac newbies from Buffalo, played by Dwight Stearns and Monique Forrester, are led on a roller-coaster ride of ambitions and emotions (not always their own!), while the mild-mannered accomplished director, played by Galen Stearns and the tough as nails stage manager, played by Briar Hersom, struggle against all odds to keep it all under control and get the show to the stage in one piece.

ABOUT LEND ME A THEATER:

They are a non-profit charitable theater arts organization that has been performing all over southern New Hampshire since it was founded in 2015, coincidentally the same year the Hatbox opened. This marks their 9th production at the intimate venue; their first appearance there being the Hatbox's premier opening production, Two Across.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.