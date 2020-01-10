DIVE IN TO AN IDENTITY CRISIS: A MISCAST CABARET! is Coming to Jupiter Hall

Dive In Productions is heading back to Jupiter Hall for one wild ride on January 28th. Singers from around New England are coming together to present Dive In to an Identity Crisis: A Miscast Cabaret - featuring Music Director Tim Goss on the keys.

For those wondering, a miscast is a chance for performers to shine in parts they wouldn't normally be considered for; whether this 'casting' involves gender bending, age differences, or even trying to sing a song for three people alone, it lets singers run wild and show off something new.

In speaking about the concert, Dive In Productions Artistic Director Jordan Formichelli said " 'Miscasts' are a wonderful thing to "dive into" because audiences are seeing rare, if not never-before-seen, combinations of performer and material. It is a performer getting to show a side of themselves that they never get to share - which is pure joy!"

The concert will feature performers from Dive In to the Holidays as well as welcoming back Dive In alumni and some new faces.

"We have women belting out songs written for men, guys who will be covering some of Broadway's biggest diva moments, and some performances truly coming out of the Blue," said Executive Director Marina Altschiller.

"We loved getting to ring in the holidays with Jupiter Hall and can't wait to be back with new performers, bigger group numbers, and songs that will have the audience in stitches."

The concert is a BYOB event and recommended for audiences 13 and up.

Upcoming concerts include Dive In to Villainy, Dive In to March Madness, and Dive In to Some Holiday.

Those who would like to learn more about the event may contact Katie Bérubé at katie@jupiterhallnh.com or call 603-289-4661.

ABOUT DIVE IN PRODUCTIONS

Dive In Productions is a learning-based company that focuses on giving everyone, no matter their level of experience, a chance to learn and grow in the theatre community. The company encourages people to "Dive In" and take a chance at something new!

ABOUT JUPITER HALL

Jupiter Hall is a community-oriented multi-purpose creative digital media arts space located in Manchester, NH - where communities experience arts, culture and innovation. Our mission is to showcase and present exciting opportunities for storytellers, creatives and professionals working with Digital Media and other innovative formats to share their stories, culture and vision.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You