Cue Zero Announces Online Auditions For World Record Attempt

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces video/online auditions for their World Record Breaking Theatre Marathon. Cue Zero is looking for 20 of New Hampshire's most versatile and energetic performers to help them set the Guinness Book of World Records' officially recognized record for "Longest marathon theatre performance" by having something on-stage for 80 consecutive hours at the Derry Opera House from August 6th-9th.

CZT is asking for the following from actors wishing to be considered for the project: Two 2-minute monologues that showcase the performer's acting range, a one minute video of the actor explaining their love of theatre, and a one minute video of the performer explaining why he/she is right for this project.

Only those who can commit to be available for the entirety of the four days should submit for consideration. Actors looking to participate should go to cztheatre.com and click on "Get Involved" to submit materials and information. Questions should be sent to cztheatre@gmail.com. Videos are due no later than 11:59pm on May 3rd.

The group of twenty will perform public domain works, such as those by Shakespeare, Sophocles, Wilde, and Ibsen. The actors will be divided into smaller groups working in shifts, and will be allowed to perform script-in-hand. The performance itself will be open to the public by donation, and proceeds will be given to local performing arts scholarships.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You