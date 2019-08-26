Concert Series Second Season At The Hatbox Ends With Afrofunk

The final concert of the second season of "Music Out of the 'Box", on Friday, August 30 at 7:30 PM, brings Afrofunk music to Concord! The series once again featured acts from many genres, including jazz, classical, pop, soul, world music and country. Ticket prices are, Adults: $17, Students, Seniors, Members: $14, Senior Members: $12. Tickets can be purchased at www.hatboxnh.com or reserved by calling the box office at 603-715-2315.

Shokazoba is a nine piece horn driven funk powerhouse! They began in 2005 as a Fela Kuti tribute project and now produce original music aiming to inspire greater human awareness through conscious funky fusion jazz with progressive topical lyrics. Voted "Best of the Valley" five times, nominated "Live Act of the Year" by the New England Music Awards, winners of the 2017 Valley Music Showcase, and recognized with several honorable distinctions by the African Jazz Review, Shokazoba performs high energy, top quality music designed to move your feet, inspire the mind, and activate our souls.

The mission of Hatbox Theatre is to create a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists as well as provide an affordable theatre space to local production companies. This is reflected by a diverse season of shows where artists can develop, flourish, and explore new ways of communicating with audiences. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Rd, Concord, NH, 03301.





