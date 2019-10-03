Comedian Steven Wright Returns To The CCA

Do you ever wonder what "the speed of dark is"? So does comedian Steven Wright, known for his quick wit and lethargic delivery. He''s returning to the Capitol Center for the Arts (Concord, NH) on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 8PM. This one-night-only performance is presented in association with Kirschner Concerts.

One of four children, WRIGHT was raised in Burlington, MA. Upon graduating from Emerson College and holding a bevy of odd jobs, he attended an "open mike" audition and became a regular performer at Ding Ho's Comedy Club and Chinese Restaurant in Cambridge, MA.



WRIGHT was booked for his first "Tonight Show" appearance on Friday, August 6, 1982. The comic soon found himself performing his off-beat routines on "Saturday Night Live," "Late Night with David Letterman," and numerous trips back to "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson." today, he is a regular guest with Conan O'Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers and continues touring the U.S., Canada and overseas.



WRIGHT'S CD "I Still Have a Pony" earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Comedy Album. In 2008, he was honored as the first inductee into the Boston Comedy Hall of Fame.



Tickets for Steven Wright are $39.50 - $49.50. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at (603) 225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also obtained at the Center's recently-relocated box office at 16 South Main St., Concord, NH, which is open Monday - Friday from 2AM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows include "The Office! A Musical Parody" (10/12), Sergio Mendes & Bebel Gilberto: The 60th Anniversary of Bossa Nova (10/19), "One Funny Mother" (10/26), and Nick Offerman: All Rise Tour (10/27).





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You