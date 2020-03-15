Capitol Center for the Arts Has Announced Upcoming Postponements and Cancellations

Capitol Center for the Arts has released the following statement regarding upcoming postponements and cancellations:

As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop at a rapid pace, the Capitol Center for the Arts is taking additional actions to ensure the safety and health of our staff, volunteers, members, and our patrons. Many of our upcoming events in the next few weeks have been rescheduled or cancelled. As you can imagine, these changes are happening at a very fast pace. As soon as we have all the information our patrons need for each show cancellation or change (including several more anticipated changes), we will provide updates and details to ticket holders directly through emails or phone calls. We will also continue to post the most up-to-date information on our website and social media pages.



The following is a list of what has been rescheduled or cancelled within the past few days.





CANCELLED:

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones

Thu Mar 26, 7:30pm



The Bachelor Live on Stage

Sun Mar 29, 7:30pm



Education Series: The Scarlet Letter

Tue, Mar 31, 10:00am

RESCHEDULED:

Concord High School District Concerts

Moved to April 13 & 16, 2021



Celtic Woman

Originally scheduled: Tue, Mar 24, 7:30pm

Moved to March 2021 (exact date TBD)



An Evening with Chevy Chevy Chase, with "National Lampoon's Vacation" Screening

Originally scheduled: Fri, Mar 27, 7:00pm

New date: Sat, Oct 24 , 7PM



Juston McKinney

Originally scheduled: Sat, Mar 28, 8:00pm

New date: Sat, Jun 13, 8pm



Air Play

Originally scheduled: Fri, Apr 3, 7:00pm

New Date: Sun, May 17, 7pm



That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody

Originally scheduled: Sat, Apr 4, 8:00pm

New date TBD



Education Series: The Magic School Bus

Originally scheduled: Wed, Apr 8 - 10:00am/12:00pm

New date TBD



CANCELLED:

Met Opera in HD -Der Fliegende Holländer

Sat, Mar 14, 12:55pm



Root Shock / DJ73

Fri, Mar 20, 8pm



The Blackout Summers / Secret Spirit

Sat, Mar 21, 8pm



National Theatre in HD: Cyrano de Bergerac

Sun, Mar 22, 12:55pm





If you have tickets to any of these performances, our box office will be contacting you shortly. We encourage you to visit the corresponding show pages (click on show names above) for additional details. We wanted to get this information to you as quickly as possible, and will continue to keep you updated as new info becomes available. Thank you in advance for your patience as we work through this challenging and unprecedented situation. The Capitol Center for the Arts is so grateful for the ongoing support of all of our patrons, and we look forward to seeing you back in our venues when these circumstances have passed.







