Capitol Center for the Arts Has Announced Upcoming Postponements and Cancellations
Capitol Center for the Arts has released the following statement regarding upcoming postponements and cancellations:
As the COVID-19 situation continues to develop at a rapid pace, the Capitol Center for the Arts is taking additional actions to ensure the safety and health of our staff, volunteers, members, and our patrons. Many of our upcoming events in the next few weeks have been rescheduled or cancelled. As you can imagine, these changes are happening at a very fast pace. As soon as we have all the information our patrons need for each show cancellation or change (including several more anticipated changes), we will provide updates and details to ticket holders directly through emails or phone calls. We will also continue to post the most up-to-date information on our website and social media pages.
The following is a list of what has been rescheduled or cancelled within the past few days.
44 S MAIN ST, CONCORD, NH - CCANH.COM
CANCELLED:
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones
Thu Mar 26, 7:30pm
The Bachelor Live on Stage
Sun Mar 29, 7:30pm
Education Series: The Scarlet Letter
Tue, Mar 31, 10:00am
RESCHEDULED:
Concord High School District Concerts
Moved to April 13 & 16, 2021
Celtic Woman
Originally scheduled: Tue, Mar 24, 7:30pm
Moved to March 2021 (exact date TBD)
An Evening with Chevy Chevy Chase, with "National Lampoon's Vacation" Screening
Originally scheduled: Fri, Mar 27, 7:00pm
New date: Sat, Oct 24 , 7PM
Juston McKinney
Originally scheduled: Sat, Mar 28, 8:00pm
New date: Sat, Jun 13, 8pm
Air Play
Originally scheduled: Fri, Apr 3, 7:00pm
New Date: Sun, May 17, 7pm
That Golden Girls Show: A Puppet Parody
Originally scheduled: Sat, Apr 4, 8:00pm
New date TBD
Education Series: The Magic School Bus
Originally scheduled: Wed, Apr 8 - 10:00am/12:00pm
New date TBD
16 S MAIN ST, CONCORD, NH - BANKNHSTAGE.COM
CANCELLED:
Met Opera in HD -Der Fliegende Holländer
Sat, Mar 14, 12:55pm
Root Shock / DJ73
Fri, Mar 20, 8pm
The Blackout Summers / Secret Spirit
Sat, Mar 21, 8pm
National Theatre in HD: Cyrano de Bergerac
Sun, Mar 22, 12:55pm
If you have tickets to any of these performances, our box office will be contacting you shortly. We encourage you to visit the corresponding show pages (click on show names above) for additional details. We wanted to get this information to you as quickly as possible, and will continue to keep you updated as new info becomes available. Thank you in advance for your patience as we work through this challenging and unprecedented situation. The Capitol Center for the Arts is so grateful for the ongoing support of all of our patrons, and we look forward to seeing you back in our venues when these circumstances have passed.