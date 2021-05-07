Capitol Center Plans to Reopen at Full Capacity by August 1

The Capitol Center for the Arts is planning to reopen at full capacity by August 1, Concord Monitor reports.

"In May, we typically announce the upcoming season of shows. We are working to make that happen before the end of the month," an announcement reads.

The venue has four outdoor shows scheduled for this summer, which are set to take place in Fletcher-Murphy Park in June and July.

Now, with hope on the horizon, the Center has scheduled a fall show in its main Chubb Theater. Musician John Hiatt is set to perform a concert at the venue on September 19.

"If our sales this past week are any indication, it looks like many of you are ready to attend some shows!" the announcement said.

The state is lifting most pandemic-related restrictions on performing venues as of May 7.

Full details will be announced in due course.

