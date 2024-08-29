CLUE Now on Stage at the Weathervane Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Weathervane Theatre is presenting the outrageous comedy Clue. This farce meets murder mystery runs in alternating repertory through September 28th.

Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, murder and blackmail are on the menu in this ultimate whodunnit. Join the iconic oddballs known as Miss Scarlet, Mr. Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, and Colonel Mustard as they race to find the murderer before the body count stacks up in this madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

The cast features Broadway’s Becca Ayers (Mrs. White), Julia Bogdanoff (Miss Scarlet), Jorge Donoso (Mr. Green), Marisa Kirby (Mrs. Peacock), Ira Kramer (Col. Mustard), Ethan Paulini (Wadsworth), Ana Lauren Rodriguez (Yvette), and Nathaniel J. Ryan (Professor Plum). The cast also includes Danielle Barrett, Payton Thomas, and Lew Whitener, who play multiple roles.

Directing Clue is Jessie Booth. First seen on the Weathervane stage in 2018 as an actor (Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, Ursula in Little Mermaid, Narrator in Joseph...), this is Booth’s second season at the Weathervane and her first as a director.



"I am absolutely thrilled to be back at Weathervane,” said Booth. “I had such an amazing time. The Weathervane staff and patrons feel like a family, and it is surreal to be back as if no time has passed. Performing here, alongside top-notch talent, is always an honor. And now, being a director is the icing on the cake. Directing is so rewarding but in a different way. I love the problem-solving aspects of directing and facilitating collaboration. I adore seeing the contributions of these talented artists and crafting a cohesive vision. And with the Weathervane team, it has been an absolute joy. Clue has been a non-stop source of fun and laughter. Audiences are in for a real treat with this riotously funny show."

In addition to Booth's direction, the creative team includes Billy Smith (scenic design and scenic charge), Claire Morgan (costume design), Scout Hough (lighting design), Jeremy Baldauf (sound design), Billy Smith and Claire Vogt (properties design), and Pyper K Williams (lead scenic artist). Egypt Dixon, Kenzie Kilroy, and Emma Aldrich Jordan stage manage the production. Camden Dalie Keech is the technical director.

Clue is part of Weathervane’s 59th rep season, running now - October 13, 2024. Additional Season 59 titles include EVERYBODY’S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, ROMEO & JULIET, and CABARET. Season 59 tickets start at $24.

