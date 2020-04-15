Big Little Differences are Taking place at NHTP 2020 Summer Camps

New Hampshire Theatre Project is delving into the theme of Big Little Differences with their Summer Camps for ages 7 through 17 in the month of July. Each of the four Summer Camps will be taught by NHTP Resident and Company Artists, and are designed to be delivered either in-person at their 50-seat blackbox theatre or through a virtual platform depending on the CDC's current recommendations in the wake of COVID-19. Visit nhtheatreproject.org for more details and to sign-up for a summer of theatre-making.

"We have four programs running in our summer of Big Little Differences," explains NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. All season long NHTP has been asking 'Can One Person Make A Difference?' and NHTP is looking for adventurous young people who want to act, sing, dance, and write all while making exciting new theatre. "Our campers, in collaboration with our resident teaching artists, will be exploring all the small things they can do to make a BIG difference in the world." Younger students will use creative drama to invent characters and stories that change the world in magical, powerful and playful ways. Older students will push boundaries with imaginative theatre designed by and for young audiences.

NHTP's summer kicks off with the New Play Lab for Teens running July 6-10, 202 0,10am - 4pm for ages 12 -17. Our Teen Summer Camp has been a mainstay for decades and now we're taking it to the next level. Teens will work with NHTP Resident Artist CJ Lewis, an accomplished performer, director and musician, to create a brand new piece of bold, contemporary performance. Teens will use a variety of methods to create and perform a new play in a setting similar to the way NHTP creates its new work, giving young people an opportunity to develop skills in writing, acting, directing in a professional environment. Come be part of our company as we rethink what theatre by and for young audiences can look like!

Younger performers aged 7 - 11 can join in the Story Theatre Time Camp which runs July 20th through 24th. NHTP's most popular camp has been a favorite of seacoast children for 24 years!! Young performers will learn about the traditional form of Story Theatre, a performance technique used the world over to share beloved characters and stories from many cultures. The performance will include both pre-written and original scripts by participants. Activities include acting, writing, movement, visual arts and music. NHTP's focus on ensemble acting emphasizes teamwork, collaboration, communication and leadership skills.

New Hampshire Theatre Project continues its Summer Camp programming with Build A Musical, a vacation experience for students aged 8 to 12. A smash hit since 2016, this collaborative camp with Portsmouth Music & Arts Center gives campers the opportunity to delve into the world of musical theatre through singing, acting and movement. Build A Musical Camp runs July 27-31, Monday to Friday 9am to 3pm. The camp is based at PMAC's building on Islington Street, with the final performance taking place on Friday, July 31 at 4pm in New Hampshire Theatre Project's black box theatre.

Sketch Comedy Club completes the summer and runs for ages 14 - 17 from July 27- 31, 2020, 10am - 4pm. for teens who want to hone their skills as comedians, and performers of comic texts. Participants will work on acting techniques, as well as developing the best comedy sketches through games, improvisation and writing in groups. Students will explore the work of Youtube, and the best tv comedy (old and new) in order to learn new skills that will make their friends and family roll over with laughter.

Fulfilling their mission of providing a playful environment for creating compassionate community through theatre, New Hampshire Theatre Project offers Summer & Vacation Theatre Camps as a great way to educate youth about the world and work of theatre, and to nurture communication, collaboration and leadership skills. NHTP camps provide students with the opportunity to create and present their work in a professional theatre venue and learn important life and social skills at the same time.

"It can be hard right now to plan for the future," says NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. "But we know that we'll be making theatre with our community no matter what, and that's why we're going ahead with preparing for virtual experiences but hoping we'll be gathering at our theatre."

New Hampshire Theatre Project has trained young performers since 1988, offering classes, workshops, private coaching, summer camps, and performance intensives for youth of all ages.

All instructors have extensive experience working in both educational and theatrical settings. NHTP camps emphasize artistic excellence and individual creative exploration, developmentally appropriate activities, critical thinking, ensemble teamwork, and lots of fun!

For students ages 10-18 who want to delve deeper into their own theatre-making or design their own course of study, NHTP teaching artists also offer private coaching in monologue preparation (including college auditions), public speaking, interview techniques, and/or scene study with small groups. These are scheduled on an individual basis and may or may not be an addition to group programs.





