Bestselling Horror Writer Jennifer McMahon Will Bring Her Chilling Ghost Story to the Loft

On Thursday, February 13, bestselling author Jennifer McMahon comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers in the Loft series. She will discuss her haunting novel, THE INVITED, a chilling ghost story about a husband and wife who reside in a haunted house deep within the woods of Vermont. There's a twist, though-the couple doesn't simply move into this haunted house-they are the ones who build it.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an onstage interview with Brittany Wason, Literary Coordinator and Content Manager at The Music Hall, followed by a Q&A, post-event book signing, and meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where:

Thursday, February 13 - 7pm

The Music Hall Loft

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: Jennifer McMahon is the author of nine novels, including the New York Times bestsellers Promise Not to Tell and The Winter People. She began writing at the young age of eight years old and went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Goddard College and a Masters in Fine Arts degree in writing from Vermont College. Having worked in a variety of jobs, from house painter to mental illness counselor, she returned to her true passion of writing full time in 2000. She currently resides in Montpelier, Vermont.

Tickets:

Tickets for Writers in the Loft: Jennifer McMahon with THE INVITED on Thursday, February 13, at 7pm is $30.00. For each 1-2 tickets sold, the purchase of a book voucher (THE INVITED, $15.95 paperback) is required. Vouchers can be redeemed on the event night for signed copies of THE INVITED. In addition to a reserved seat, tickets include a bar beverage, author Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





