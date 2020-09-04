Bestselling Author Sue Miller Joins Writers On A New England Stage Virtual Series, September 23

The acclaimed author will discuss her new novel, Monogamy.

On Wednesday, September 23 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Sue Miller comes to The Music Hall as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, now being presented in an intimate and virtual format.

The acclaimed author will discuss her new novel, Monogamy, a brilliantly insightful, engrossing, and haunting novel, about marriage, love, family, happiness, and sorrow. Monogamy follows golden couple Graham and Annie, who have been married for 30 years. However, when Graham suddenly dies, Annie's grief for the man she thought she knew is tainted by the secrets that come out after his death.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation followed by a literary conversation with Peter Biello, host of New Hampshire Public Radio's broadcast of All Things Considered and The Bookshelf from NHPR, an ongoing segment featuring authors from around New Hampshire and the region. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast.

Sue Miller is the bestselling author of the novels The Arsonist, The Senator's Wife, and The Good Mother, among others. Her numerous honors include a Guggenheim and a Radcliffe Institute Fellowship, and she has taught fiction at Amherst, Tufts, Boston University, Smith, and MIT. She currently lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The ticket package for this event on Wednesday, September 23 at 7pm is $46. In addition to access to the live stream, the ticket package includes a copy of Monogamy ($28.99, hardcover), virtual author discussion, and Q&A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.

