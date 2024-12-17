BWW Q&A: Clint Klose on ANNIE at RB Productions

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



RB Productions, a cornerstone of the New Hampshire theatre community, is preparing to bring the timeless musical Annie to life this January as part of its RB Professional series. Under the leadership of Executive Director Clint Klose, RB Productions has become synonymous with professional-level theatre arts training and live performances, with a mission to integrate the arts into the community.

Audiences can look forward to experiencing the beloved story of an optimistic orphan girl navigating the Great Depression through show-stopping numbers like Tomorrow, Hard Knock Life, and Little Girls. Featuring professional performers, local talent, and Broadway-level production values, Annie promises to deliver an unforgettable theatrical experience for all ages.

The show ANNIE is presented by RB Professional, a branch of longtime CCA partner RB Productions, is thrilled to introduce ANNIE to the CCA Lineup in January.

Can you tell us more about your journey to becoming the Executive Director at RB Productions?

I am one of the co-founders of RB Productions (Established 2003) and the other is Ryan Brown who the company is named after. Ryan was a student of mine who wanted to start his own theater company at the age of 18. As a current theater teacher at Concord High School I felt ready to help usher RB Productions into the next growth phase of our company. The RB Board changed my titel from artistic director to executive director in 2024 and we are ready to begin this next incredible journey together offering full year round opportunities for theater.

How do you integrate theatre arts into the community through your work at RB Productions?

RB Productions was founded in 2003 by 18-year-old Ryan Brown (RB) with the help of family and friends. The first Mainstage show was held that year. The highly successful youth theatre program began in 2004 and has grown each year in both popularity and attendance. In addition to The Youth Theatre shows (ages 8-18), programs currently include RB Kids (ages 6-10), the Broadway Performers Workshop featuring Broadway actors and professionals (all ages), Mainstage shows (all ages), regional Workshops (all ages) and Masterclasses with well known Broadway or film personalities (all ages, auditions required). When Ryan left Concord in 2008, RB Productions continued under the stewardship of Clint Klose, Artistic Director. Programs continued to expand and grow under his care. 2013 was the start of a formal summer Youth Theatre partnership with the Capitol Center for the Arts. This partnership gives youth the opportunity to perform on the region’s premier stage. It was also the year of the first Masterclass and featured guest artist Sierra Boggess. 2013 also marked the 10th anniversary of our programming. Festivities were held at the Capitol Center, with guest visits and performances by program alumni and Ryan Brown acting as Master of Ceremonies. In 2016, RB Productions entered into a collaborative agreement with Havenwood Heritage Heights to foster relationships between our community’s elders and youth. Masterclasses are currently held on the stage at “Tad’s Place” on the Havenwood Heritage Heights campus. The RB Productions mission is to integrate the arts into our community by providing professional level theatre arts training and live productions with an emphasis on summer youth theatre. The RB Productions vision is to create innovative and entertaining live theatre opportunities and experiences by strengthening and expanding programming, partnerships, professional and technical development, and access for participants and audiences.

How have you ensured the professional level of theatre arts training in your productions?

Our RB staff is the trend setter for youth theater in NH. We pride ourselves in putting on professional level shows with every project that we perform. Youth Masterclasses with todays Broadway talent that comes to NH and offers one on one collaboration and feedback in voice, dance and acting.

What can audiences expect from the live performances of "Annie"?

Professional actors combined with community orphans and local talent, a full Pit, grand sets, Broadway level lighting, audio and tech will allow our audience members to immerse themselves into the world of Annie. Wether this is your tenth time or first time seeing this show we want to help you create memories for your family and friends that will last a lifetime.

Can you share any unique challenges you faced while preparing for "Annie"?

So far, we have been very fortunate to have the staff in place, rehearsals going smoothly as we await our professional (non-equity) performers to arrive in NH. We will have 2 full weeks to rehearse, polish and get ready to deliver a knock-out performance of this beloved musical.

How do you manage your roles as a high school drama club director and an executive director at RB Productions?

It is difficult to be both a full time teacher and executive director at the same time. I am retiring soon from teaching and I wanted to get the ball rolling for RB Productions so that is why I am working 2 jobs. I want to have these ideas and programs in place when I officially retire from teaching. We will have 4 divisions for our company: RB Professional, RB Community, RB Youth, RB Education.

What's next for RB Productions after "Annie"?

We are hoping to produce and perform 2 or more Broadway titles at the Capitol Center for the Arts annually. Our goals is to utilize non-equity performers, eventually equity performances, community theater, Youth Theater and our education masterclasses in performance and tech.

