BUYER AND CELLAR Starring Jorge Donoso Comes to Weathervane Theatre

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce the "fantastically funny" (NY Post) Buyer & Cellar as part of Weathervane Theatre's 55th summer season.

Winner of the 2014-2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, Buyer & Cellar by Jonathan Tolis is an outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. It follows struggling L.A. actor Alex More (Jorge Donoso) who takes a job working in the Malibu basement of a beloved megastar - Barbra Streisand. One day, the Lady Herself comes downstairs to play. It feels like real bonding in the basement, but will their relationship ever make it upstairs? Centering on fame, materialism, and the balance of power in working relationships, Buyer & Cellar is "a fantasy so delightful you wish it were true" (The New Yorker).

Buyer & Cellar announces the return of Jorge Donoso to the Weathervane Stage. A member of Season 54's Resident Professional Acting Company, Donoso is best known to Weathervane audiences for his acclaimed turn as Christopher Boone in last summer's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Additional credits include The Drama League of NY, Playmakers Repertory Company, Irish Repertory Theater, Columbia Stages, PEN America, Pregones/ Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, and the Tony Award-winning Alliance Theatre. Additional creative team information will be announced soon. Season 55's alternating rep season will open July 3, 2020 and close August 29th. Changes for the upcoming season include earlier curtain times (7:30 PM evening performances) and added matinee performances (every Thursday and Saturday at 2 PM).

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for Season 55 will be on sale in November. For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for Buyer & Cellar will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.





