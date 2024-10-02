BLUES BLOWOUT Comes to The Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rockin’ 4 Vets will bring a “Blues Blowout” with Frankie Boy & the Blues Express along with Boston’s Queen of Soul and Blues, Toni Lynn Washington, sitting in. Rounding out this great bill will be the One Dime Band Duo.

Frankie Boy & The Blues Express is led by frontman and guitarist Frankie Boy Blues, joined by Mickey Maguire on bass and drummer Harrison Foti. They were the winners at the 2019 and 2022 Granite State Blues Society Blues Challenge and represented New Hampshire at the International Blues Challenge finals in 2020 and 2023, reaching the semi-finals in the latter year.

Toni Lynn Washington has been at the forefront of Boston’s music scene for decades, and her accolades are too many to name—seven Blues Music Award nominations, a Boston Blues Festival Lifetime Achievement Award and a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition, to name a few. Toni Lynn was nominated for Soul Blues Female Artist of the Year (2005, 2004, 2003, 2002, 2001, 1996) and Contemporary Blues – Female Artist of the Year (1998, 1997) at the Blues Foundation’s Blues Music Awards in Memphis, TN.

One Dime Band Duo, a Boston-based acoustic duo (John Brauchler and Paul Gallucci), has crafted a unique sound and songwriting approach by blending influential styles of Blues, R&B, and Soul. The duo won the Boston Blues Society Blues Challenge in 2022, the Granite State Blues Society Blues Challenge in 2023, and made the semi-finals at the International Blues Challenge in 2024.

Tickets for THE BLUES BLOWOUT are $25, $30, $35. All seats are reserved. VIP tickets are $39 and include a Sound Check party and Q&A with the band.

Auditorium doors open at 7:00pm for VIP admission, 7:30pm for regular admission. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:00 pm with Eve Pierce performing (free) in the theatre Lounge.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

