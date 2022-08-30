Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLOOD BROTHERS Opens Next Month at the Weathervane Theatre

Blood Brothers opens Friday, September 2nd and runs in alternating repertory through Thursday, October 6th.

Aug. 30, 2022 Â 
The Weathervane Theatre will present the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers - the story of twin boys separated at birth-only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother's haunting secret.

Featuring the universal themes of coming of age and nature vs. nurture, this gritty rock opera took London by storm, winning the Olivier Award for Best Musical. Playing for over 24 years it became the third longest running production on the West End and is only one of four productions to play over 10,000 performances on the West End.

Written by Willy Russell, Blood Brothers' score boasts a mix of pop, rock, and folk that attracted several pop icons in the mid-1990s Broadway production. During the two year run, Petula Clark, Carole King, and Helen Reddy made their Broadway debuts as Mrs. Johnstone. Real life half-brothers David and Shaun Cassidy played the twins.

Blood Brothers is directed and choreographed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.

"I first saw Blood Brothers on a trip to London when I was a teenager and then again several years later," said Paulini. "In over 3 decades of theatergoing, few other experiences have remained with me the way this iconic show has. A landmark in the history of International Theatre, I am ecstatic to share this special show as part of our 57th Season. I have no doubt this will be a production our audiences talk about for seasons to come!"

The cast of Blood Brothers features Alex Lanning as Mrs. Johnstone and Jorge Donoso and Erik Keiser as the twins Mickey and Eddie. Additional cast: Reanne Acasio (Narrator), Marisa Kirby (Mrs. Lyons), Grace Livingston Kramer (Linda), Robert H. Fowler (Mr. Lyons), Nick Deapo (Sammy), and Carrie Greenberg (Miss Jones). Avery Elledge, Ira Kramer, Maddie Lentz, Alex Reese, and Lew Whitener make up the ensemble.

Blood Brothers features music direction by Colin Keating. The design team consists of Scout Hough (lighting design and technical direction), Robert Salerno (sound), Rien Schlecht (set and costumes), and Billy Smith (properties). Additional creative team: Kyle Huey (associate direction), Celia Madeoy (dialect coach), Andrew Morrissey (associate music direction), Robert H. Fowler (dance captain), Anna Gautreaux (scenic charge), Mark Hennigs (master carpenter), Kara Procell (production stage manager), Egypt Dixon and Billy Smith (assistant stage management).

Performed to in person audiences only, audiences are currently at full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless CoÃ¶s County is at a red or a high level risk for Covid-19.

Blood Brothers opens Friday, September 2nd and runs in alternating repertory through Thursday, October 6th. Recommended for adults, this production does contain adult language, scenes of a violent nature, and other mature themes. Tickets are available online (weathervanenh.org), by phone (603-837-9322) or in person at Weathervane's Box Office (389 Lancaster Rd in Whitefield).


Â 




