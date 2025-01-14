Ayla Brown And Rob Bellamy Bring MUSIC OF LOVE To The Park Theatre On Valentine's Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy return to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey for a very special Valentine's concert on Friday, February 14 at 7:30pm.

A nationally recognized artist, Ayla first captured hearts as a finalist on American Idol. Since then, she has built a thriving career as a singer, entrepreneur, and broadcaster. Ayla has released several acclaimed albums under her own label, Ambient Entertainment, showcasing her versatility and depth as a performer and songwriter. In addition to her music, she has been a morning radio host, a public speaker, and a host for events across the country.

Rob Bellamy is a former professional hockey player who discovered a second calling as a singer-songwriter. Known for his soulful voice and evocative lyrics, Rob has crafted a unique sound that draws from his life experiences and love for storytelling. Since trading his skates for a guitar, he has toured extensively, performing both solo and alongside Ayla.

Ayla and Rob are a dynamic musical team whose harmonies are as genuine as their connection. Their music delves into themes of love, resilience, and the beauty of everyday life, resonating with audiences of all ages. Whether performing originals or covers, their chemistry shines through in every note, making their shows a memorable experience. Off the stage, Ayla and Rob are the proud parents of two young boys. Balancing the chaos and joy of parenthood with their busy careers, they bring authenticity and warmth to their music, often inspired by their family adventures. Their shows are a celebration of life's highs and lows, delivered with humor, heart, and a shared passion for their craft.

Tickets for Valentine's Day with Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy are $20. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:30pm.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

Comments