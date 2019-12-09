Award-Winning [TITLE OF SHOW] Comes To Concord's Hatbox Theater

The Actorsingers of Nashua, NH will usher in the New Year at Concord's Hatbox Theater with the award-winning Broadway musical [title of show]. The show, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell, hilariously chronicles its own frantic creation for entry in the N.Y. Musical Theater Festival.

[title of show] is a comical yet insightful and autobiographical look into the pleasures and perils of 4 real-life New York friends who set out to "write a musical about two guys writing a musical, about two guys writing a musical." It humorously highlights the challenges they face in the artistic process and chasing their dream of making it to Broadway.

"[title of show] is above all a love letter to musical theater. It's a story of self-discovery and the value of supportive friends in helping overcome the overwhelming weight of anxieties. Full of witty songs and sarcastic dialog, the show camouflages itself as a light-hearted comedy, a nod-and-wink insiders joke on the world of musical theater, but the show is a clever examination on the fragility of the human psyche, and ends up being far more than 'donuts for dinner'", states Mike Colena, director of [title of show]. "This show highlights what I find most appealing about theater and the artistic process: the creativity, camaraderie, comedy, and compassion of the people involved. I am thrilled to work with Actorsingers and this talented team to bring this gem of a show to the stage."

The show is brought to life by a cast of four veteran New Hampshire actors. As active members of Actorsingers as well as the greater NH Theater community, each of them brings a unique energy and vast talent to the production. Their commanding harmonies, insightful acting abilities, and keen comic sensibilities help to form a cohesive onstage presence that will surely have audiences roaring.

Join Actorsingers on January 2-12, 2020 at the Hatbox Theater in Concord for this hilarious, creative, intelligent and most enjoyable evening of original musical theater. Kill your vampires, grab your monkeys, and come find out what [title of show] is all about. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

For more information, visit http://www.actorsingers.org/ or https://hatboxnh.com/





