Award Winning Play COPENHAGEN To Re-Open The Hatbox Theatre

One of the most honored plays of this century comes to Concord's Hatbox Theatre from July 24th through August 9th, launching a re-start of live theater in New Hampshire. Winner of the Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, now New Hampshire audiences will have the opportunity to see this remarkable play dramatizing one of the 20th century's great mysteries.

In September 1941, Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr were recognized as two of the greatest physicists who ever lived. They were the world's experts on nuclear fission, and they were dear friends. But, they were on opposite sides of the war. At great risk, Heisenberg arranged a clandestine meeting in Copenhagen with Bohr and Bohr's wife, Margrethe. Michael Fryan's masterful play explores one of history's most troubling mysteries - what happened on that fateful night?

Phylloxera Productions is honored to present three of New Hampshire's finest actors in this rarely produced masterpiece: James Sears of Portsmouth as Niels Bohr, Wayne Asbury of Peterborough as Werner Heisenberg, and Amy Agostino of Londonderry as Margrethe. Directed by Gary Locke with Production Designer Greg Parker, this was always one of the most anticipated productions of the season. Now, serving as the vital revival of live theater to New Hampshire, it is also one of the most important.

Postponed from its original April opening, COPENHAGEN is the perfect show to demonstrate that live theater can be performed safely and respectfully under the new state guidelines.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors, and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

Covid-19 Prevention Measures

Mask use will be required for all patrons and production crew. Hatbox Audience capacity will be capped at between 21-40% with social distancing. The venue will continue to be cleaned before each performance, with special emphasis on areas of common contact (seat arms & backs, door pulls, knobs, etc.). Hand sanitizer will be available in several locations in the lobby. Patrons are asked to observe social distancing upon arrival, while in the space, and upon exiting.

