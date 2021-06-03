Author Christina Baker Kline Will Return to the Music Hall With THE EXILES Next Month

New York Times bestselling author Christina Baker Kline returns to The Music Hall's Writers in the Loft series, now being presented in an intimate, online format. Kline will discuss her new book and instant New York Times bestseller, THE EXILES, an emotionally resonant novel about three women whose lives are bound together in nineteenth-century Australia and the hardships they weather together as they fight for redemption and freedom in a new society.

The event-an author discussion moderated by Dawn Heffron, leader of The Music Hall's Book Club, followed by an audience Q&A-will be hosted on Zoom via Eventive. Books can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office for pick-up or shipment.

"I'm so excited to talk about THE EXILES with the incredible writer Christina Baker Kline, who is a Music Hall Book Club favorite," says Heffron. "I'm looking forward to what is bound to be the next summer read!"

Seduced by her employer's son, Evangeline, a naïve young governess in early nineteenth-century London, is discharged when her pregnancy is discovered and sent to the notorious Newgate Prison. After months in the fetid, overcrowded jail, she learns she is sentenced to "the land beyond the seas," Van Diemen's Land, a penal colony in Australia.

In this gorgeous novel, Christina Baker Kline brilliantly recreates the beginnings of a new society in a beautiful and challenging land, telling the story of Australia from a fresh perspective. Told in exquisite detail and incisive prose, The Exiles is a story of grace born from hardship, the unbreakable bonds of female friendships, and the unfettering of legacy.

The ticket package for Writers in the Loft: Christina Baker Kline with The Exiles on Tuesday, July 13, at 7pm EST is $5. Books and tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.