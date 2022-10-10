Author Alice Hoffman to Discuss 'THE BOOK OF MAGIC' With Bestselling Author Lara Prescott This Month

On Wednesday, October 26 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Alice Hoffman visits The Music Hall's Lounge, just in time for Halloween with her novel, THE BOOK OF MAGIC, the final installment of the Practical Magic series.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Lara Prescott, bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

"The bewitching world of Alice Hoffman's Practical Magic series has charmed readers for decades with its heartfelt stories of love and acceptance," said Lara Prescott, the evening's moderator. "I am excited to speak with Hoffman as she draws this beloved series to a close!"

ABOUT THE BOOK

For over three hundred years a curse has kept the Owens family from love-but all of that is about to change. The novel begins in a library, the best place for a story to be conjured, when beloved aunt Jet Owens hears the deathwatch beetle and knows she has only seven days to live. Jet is not the only one in danger-the curse is already at work.

A frantic attempt to save a young man's life spurs three generations of the Owens women, and one long-lost brother, to use their unusual gifts to break the curse as they travel from Paris to London to the English countryside where their ancestor Maria Owens first practiced the Unnamed Art. The younger generation discovers secrets that have been hidden from them in matters of both magic and love by Sally, their fiercely protective mother. As Kylie Owens uncovers the truth about who she is and what her own dark powers are, her aunt Franny comes to understand that she is ready to sacrifice everything for her family, and Sally Owens realizes that she is willing to give up everything for love.

A heartfelt and satisfying conclusion to a beloved series, The Book of Magic celebrates mothers and daughters, sisters and brothers, and anyone who has ever been in love.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Alice Hoffman is the author of more than thirty works of fiction, including The Book of Magic, Magic Lessons, The World That We Knew, Practical Magic, The Rules of Magic, the Oprah's Book Club Selection Here on Earth, The Red Garden, The Dovekeepers, The Museum of Extraordinary Things, The Marriage of Opposites, and Faithful. She lives near Boston.

ABOUT THE MODERATOR:

Lara Prescott is the author of The Secrets We Kept, an instant New York Times bestseller and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick. The Secrets We Kept has been translated into over 30 languages and is being adapted for television. She recently moved to Portsmouth, NH with her family and is currently at work on her second novel.

TICKETS:

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Alice Hoffman with THE BOOK OF MAGIC on Wednesday, October 26, at 7pm is $35. Ticket Package includes signed book (THE BOOK OF MAGIC, $18, paperback), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.