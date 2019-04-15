Art And Biology Meet In AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TREES

On Tuesday, April 23, TEDTalk speaker, multitalented tree expert, and sustainability advocate Jonathan Drori will visit The Music Hall as part of its Innovation + Leadership series to share AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TREES, his scientifically-grounded love letter to the fascinating organisms that support life as we know it.

The book's strange and true tales-populated by self-mummifying monks, tree-climbing goats, and ever-so-slightly radioactive nuts-are illustrated by World Illustration Award nominee Lucille Clerc, taking the reader on a journey that is as informative as it is beautiful.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and Q&A, plus a post-event book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



Jonathan Drori is a Trustee of The Eden Project, an Ambassador for the World Wide Fund for Nature, and was for nine years a Trustee of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew Gardens, and The Woodland Trust. In 2006 he was made CBE by H. M. The Queen. He is also a highly sought after speaker in the UK, and his US presence continues to grow. You can watch his four engaging TED talks here.

Tickets: The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Jonathan Drori with AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TREES on Tuesday, April 23, at 7pm is $39. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 TREES ($24.99 hardcover), a bar beverage, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





