American Idol Winner Lee DeWyze Announced At The Bank Of New Hampshire Stage

Singer-songwriter (and 9th season American Idol winner ) Lee Dewyze will be performing at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) on Sun, October 6.



"Songs are magic for me-I've always wanted to live inside them," says DeWyze. "My aim with my music is to give people a moment of transcendence where they can step outside their world and into the song. I want to spread the magic."



Lee is a visionary songwriter with a catalog of seven albums, and a robust profile of sync placements and features. His songs brim with sophisticated hooks and heartfelt storyteller lyrics. Lee is a hands-on artist and ensures that every facet of his creativity reflects his artistic authenticity. To that end, he overseas every aspect of his albums, including coproduction, album artwork, and video treatments.



His career took a massive turn in 2010 when he won the ninth season of American Idol. The honor offered a boost in exposure to an artist already two-albums deep in a promising career. Post-Idol, Lee's profile has skyrocketed as his songwriting has earned impressive sync placements. His breakout moment was penning "Blackbird Song" for the hit horror AMC series "The Walking Dead". Since that track's release in 2014, it has accrued more than 12 million YouTube views, over 6 million streams on Spotify, and has sold more than 100,000 copies, putting it in the Top 10 of 2014's most influential music syncs.



Tickets for the October 6 Lee Dewyze performance are currently on sale for $75 (VIP) | $72 (VIP) | table seat $25 | theater seat $22 ; +$2 at door. They may be ordered by calling the Bank of New Hampshire at 603-225-1111 or online at banknhstage.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include "Now...The Bass: Dance! New Hampshire" EDM Night (Oct 12), Tony Award-winner Anais Mitchell (Oct 13), Vieux Farka Toure & Bombino (Oct 18), and Heather Maloney (Oct 19). Tickets for many shows start at $15 or under.



The Bank of New Hampshire Stage (banknhstage.com) is located at 16 S Main St in Downtown Concord, NH and is owned and operated by the Capitol Center for the Arts (CCA), a 501(c)(3) organization. It expands the CCA's music offerings in a club setting, while also creating a home for theatre, comedy, and Met Opera, National Theatre, and Bolshoi Ballet HD broadcasts. The Bank of New Hampshire Stage also serves as a community resource, with a mission of making the performing arts more accessible to all. Through it, the CCA expects to bring approximately 150 new shows and events to Central New Hampshire, serving an additional 23,000 patrons per year.





