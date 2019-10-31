All-Beethoven Evening By Master Violinist Pinchas Zukerman Will Come to Dartmouth College

The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College presents an an all-Beethoven program played by one of today's great violinists, Pinchas Zukerman, on Tuesday, Nov 12, 7:30 pm.

With a career spanning five brilliant decades, Zukerman reigns as one of today's most sought-after and versatile musicians. He is admired for the expressive lyricism, breathtaking beauty of tone and impeccable musicianship, which can be heard throughout his discography of over 100 albums. He wields an astonishing range of colors, dynamics, textures and musical ideas, creating fresh experiences from well-known repertoire. This is his first Hop appearance since 1996, and he performs with collaborative pianist Angela Cheng.

Born in Tel Aviv, Zukerman came to the United States where he studied at the Juilliard School under a prestigious scholarship. In turn, he's become a devoted teacher and champion of young musicians, chairing the Pinchas Zukerman Performance Program at the Manhattan School of Music for 25 years and inspiring generations of young musicians who have gone on to global careers. Zukerman has been featured in the national media, including a 2004 10-segment CBC series entitled "The Concerto According to Pinchas" and frequent performances on Live from Lincoln Center. Zukerman's violin playing can be heard on the film soundtracks for Prince of Tides and Critical Care.

He continues to grow as an astonishing recitalist, with incredible warmth, drama and musical intelligence, say critics. Wrote the Miami Herald: "He keeps getting better. ....more passionate than ever, his virtuosity reminding us of the wonders of music and musician alike."

Wrote The Herald (Glasgow): "You could have blindfolded an experienced listener, put him in a different room where he could scarcely hear the sounds, and he'd still recognize that liquid, Zukerman tone. There is no other like it....His sound is utterly inimitable ... from its intense sweetness on high to its throaty richness at the depths of the instrument." Wrote The New York Times, "He is a total hedonist at heart, and without pressing or forcing his instrument he generated a warm, liquid sound that effortlessly filled the hall."





