Alison Mahoney Replaces Leigh Barrett In Season 54 At The Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, welcomes actor, singer, and baker Alison Mahoney to its 54th season professional acting company She replaces Leigh Barrett. Mahoney replaces Barrett as Martha in Irving Berlin's White Christmas and as the title role in The Drowsy Chaperone.

Barrett played her final performance July 29th. Mahoney's first performance with Weathervane was August 1 as Mama Murphy in Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Bright Star. Mahoney will also play Mrs. Alexander, et al in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (opening August 12) and Mother Superior in Sister Act (opening August 21).

Alison Mahoney's performances have spanned the worlds of musical theatre, opera, and new music. Credits include 1st National: Evita, Avery Fisher Hall: Ragtime: 20th Anniversary Concert (PBS), SONDHEIM: The Birthday Concert (PBS) Off-Bway: The Public Theater, Lincoln Center, NYMF, Musicals Tonight! Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, Shubert Theatre, Baltimore Center Stage, ACT, Vermont Stage Company, Theatre by the Sea, Ocean State Theatre. The Singing Baker: The TODAY Show, GMA, Food Network, The Steve Harvey Show. www.alisonmahoney.com

The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari'el Stachel.

Tickets are now on sale. They are available by calling 603.837.9010 or visiting www.weathervanetheatre.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Saturday at 389 Lancaster Rd. Whitefield, NH. Performances are at 8pm with 2pm Saturday matinees starting July 20 and 2pm Thursday matinees starting August 22.

Weathervane can be found on Facebook at /weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You