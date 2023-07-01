Actors Cooperative Theatre's CABARET to Play the Hatbox Theatre This Month

“Cabaret”, produced by Actors Cooperative Theatre, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH for two weekends from Friday, July 7 to Sunday July 16. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for members, seniors and students, and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

Winner of multiple Tony awards, “Cabaret” features iconic songs such as, “Maybe This Time,” “Don't Tell Mama,” “Cabaret,” and the opening, “Wilkomen.” With a book by Joe Masteroff; and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, with music and lyrics by John Kander and Frank Ebb.

With direction by Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal, musical direction by Jesse Drake, and choreography by Jen Ryder, they seamlessly work together to bring this story to life. Their incredible work, rounded out by an amazing cast, makes this production one that's not to be missed!

This play contains adult language, adult situations, strobe/flashing lights, fog/haze, drug references, sexual situations, and partial nudity.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.

