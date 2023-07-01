Actors Cooperative Theatre's CABARET to Play the Hatbox Theatre This Month

The production begins performances on July 7.

By: Jul. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week Photo 1 Magician Peter Boie to Perform at The Park Theatre Next Week
Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA Photo 2 Review: BNS Productions Present AKWAABA
Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre Photo 3 Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre Photo 4 STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre

Actors Cooperative Theatre's CABARET to Play the Hatbox Theatre This Month

“Cabaret”, produced by Actors Cooperative Theatre, will be presented at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH for two weekends from Friday, July 7 to Sunday July 16. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for members, seniors and students, and $19 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here and can be reserved by calling 603-715-2315.

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

Winner of multiple Tony awards, “Cabaret” features iconic songs such as, “Maybe This Time,” “Don't Tell Mama,” “Cabaret,” and the opening, “Wilkomen.” With a book by Joe Masteroff; and is based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, with music and lyrics by John Kander and Frank Ebb. 

With direction by Angèlica Forcier Rosenthal, musical direction by Jesse Drake, and choreography by Jen Ryder, they seamlessly work together to bring this story to life.  Their incredible work, rounded out by an amazing cast, makes this production one that's not to be missed!

This play contains adult language, adult situations, strobe/flashing lights, fog/haze, drug references, sexual situations, and partial nudity.

ABOUT HATBOX THEATRE:

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre Photo
Review: NUNSENSE At The Barnstormers Theatre

​​​​​​​Everything is pure fun in the production of Nunsense currently playing at The Barnstormers Theater in Tamworth as it enters its 93rd season.

2
NUNENSE II: THE SECOND COMING to be Presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre in August Photo
NUNENSE II: THE SECOND COMING to be Presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre in August

Nunsense II: The Second Coming will be presented at The Majestic Studio Theatre on August 11 - 13!

3
GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse Photo
GUYS AND DOLLS Opens at The New London Barn Playhouse

Hilarious and romantic, the timeless classic Guys and Dolls is back at the New London Barn Playhouse, after appearing in 2011, running through July 9th at 7:30pm.

4
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre Photo
STONES IN HIS POCKETS Comes to The Weathervane Theatre

The Weathervane Theatre will present the Olivier Award-winning play, Stones in His Pockets by Marie Jones, to kick off its 58th Rep Season in the North Country. The production will play in alternating repertory, starting Wednesday, June 28, through July 22, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary Video Video: Broadway Sessions All-Stars Return to Celebrate 15th Anniversary
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale Video
Watch Mykal Kilgore Perform the Broadway Bares Finale
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet at the 2023 Jimmy Awards
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Bank of New Hampshire Stage (9/09-9/09)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
The Park Theatre (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
John Davidson's Club Sandwich (9/14-9/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Hatbox Theatre (7/07-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Fab Four: The Ultimate Beatles Tribute
Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The College Game Plus Two
Hatbox Theatre (6/23-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You