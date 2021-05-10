ALL TOGETHER NOW Benefit Concert Series Kicks Off With The Lone Bellow's Zachary Williams, May 14

The Music Hall, Prescott Park Arts Festival, and 3S Artspace launch their collaborative series in May, the first time these organizations have worked together in this way. The first of three dates for the All Together Now benefit concert series is right around the corner with The Lone Bellow's Zachary Williams performing two shows on Friday, May 14. The second act, Rachael & Vilray, is already sold out for the May 22 date. Son Little will end the series on a high note on Friday, June 11. This collaboration aims to welcome the community back to live music.

The series is a collaboration between The Music Hall, Prescott Park Arts Festival, and 3S Artspace. As The Music Hall had success securing emergency support through the State of NH Live Venue Relief Fund and has been able to hold in-person, indoor events, this series will benefit and raise funds for Prescott Park Arts Festival and 3S Artspace as the pandemic continues to affect all the arts organizations and economic status of the Seacoast.

Between closures, limited capacities, and tour cancellations, the pandemic has impacted the three organizations with a slow anticipated return to normal numbers. To help the city of Portsmouth to return as an economic center for New Hampshire, this collaboration aims to bring people back downtown for live performances in a safe way.

Seacoast philanthropist and advocate Barbara K. Sweet was so impressed with this joint effort, she agreed to underwrite the artist fees, lifting a heavy burden from the fundraiser series and ensuring its success. Presenting Media Partner for the event, 92.5 the River, contributed radio time to build awareness. The patrons also play a part in the philanthropy with each purchase as a portion of the $40 and $60 tickets have a charitable donation built into the ticket price. Though this series represents a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Portsmouth arts organizations also recently attended a joint diversity, equity, and inclusion training session for staff; and have been working together to develop best practices for the safe operation of venues across the state and beyond. The collaboration All Together Now hopes to signal a new era in Portsmouth with new possibilities to work together and for growth in the community.

The show line-up features:

Fri., May 14 • 5:30 & 8pm

Hailing from Nashville, TN, Zachary Williams is an accomplished singer-songwriter, widely known as the frontman for Americana band The Lone Bellow.

Rachael & Vilray

Sat., May 22 • 5:30 & 8pm - SOLD OUT!

Rachael Price of Lake Street Dive and guitarist-singer-composer Vilray bring their jazz, old vinyl duo to Portsmouth.

Son Little

Fri., June 11 • 5:30 & 8pm

Bluesy chords, Latin rhythm, classic soul, and old-school R&B come together with Son Little's raw, raspy vocals and instrumental virtuosity.

The shows will be located in The Music Hall's spacious Historic Theater with a new HVAC system to allow all three organizations to operate safely. Ticket prices are $25, $40, and $60, with an additional donation included in the $40 and $60 price points. For tickets, visit http://www.themusichall.org or call The Music Hall Box Office 603-436-2400.