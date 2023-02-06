Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl “Galantine's Day” Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre

Bring a group of your friends or family and watch the movie on the giant 27 foot wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound and oversized seating and leg space.

Feb. 06, 2023  
80 FOR BRADY Super Bowl "Galantine's Day" Screening Party Announced At Park Theatre

When the Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, you need alternative entertainment options. The Park Theatre in Jaffrey is holding a special "Galantine Day Screening Party" for the new hit comedy, 80 for Brady on Super Bowl Sunday at 7:30pm.

In addition to being the 80 for Brady headquarters theatre, from opening day on February 3 through February 16, The Park Theatre is presenting the film in a special way in honor of Valentine's Day. They are calling it the Super "Galantine's Day" Screening Party.

It will happen one night only on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12, at 7:30pm. An alternative evening to the big game with the acclaimed new comedy about the game, 4 ladies (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Ria Moreno, and Sally Field), and a man named Brady. Yes, Tom Brady.
The seats in the lower mezzanine of our 333-seat Eppes Auditorium will be magically removed, and in their place will be table-clothed tables that seat 6-8 each. Watch 80 for Brady in a cabaret style at a table or you can still sit in the orchestra or in the upper mezzanine theatre seats. Bring a group of your friends or family and watch the movie on the giant 27 foot wide screen with 17-speaker surround sound and oversized seating and leg space.

Bar and snack service will be enhanced with a portable bar being placed near the first floor doors to the auditorium. Our regular bar (with special 80 for Brady cocktails) and concession areas will also be open. Special brats and hot dogs will be available with fresh hot steamed buns and a variety of mustard types. Other special snacking foods will be on hand in addition to our famous fresh popcorn with real butter. Plus, as always, the largest selection of candies at any theatre in our region.

More surprises will happen and there will be 80 for Brady promo item prize raffles, too. Social media photos can be taken in front of the 80 for Brady super size lobby poster. Tickets are $9 regular and $8 discount (seniors, children/students, teachers, and active military).

Remember, the Pats aren't in it, so is it really a Super Bowl Sunday?

Seats at tables can be reserved. You must talk to the box office to make these special reservations. Call (603) 532-8888. All other seating can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or at the box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.


