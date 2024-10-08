Actor Keir Dullea Helps Park Theatre Promote Screening of Restored 2001: A SPACE ODYSSEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor Keir Dullea is helping Jaffrey’s Park Theatre promote their screening of the classic sci-fi film, 2001: A Space Odyssey that is being shown on Friday, October 11 at 6:30pm. Mr. Dullea was the star of the film. The Stanley Kubrick directed masterpiece movie has been dazzling audiences for over 50 years since its premiere in 1968.

Mr. Dullea produced a short video to invite film enthusiasts to see his film on The Park’s giant screen. The film has been restored with a new 4K extreme high definition transfer plus enhanced audio fidelity that was accomplished with the original voice tracks, sound effects and musical score.

“We can’t thank Keir enough for his participation in the very special film event at The Park Theatre. He has been making important films since he burst onto the screen with his award-winning performance in “David & Lisa” in 1962. He is an icon of sci-fi films.” said Steve Jackson, CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

In the 2001 film, Keir Dullea plays the starring role of David Bowman, the mission commander astronaut of Discovery One, as well as the sole survivor of the disaster that occurred aboard the ship.

2001: A Space Odyssey, is based on a short story, The Sentinel, by Arthur C. Clarke. The primary mission in the film revolves around the exploration of space and the investigation of a mysterious monolith discovered on the Moon. Plus, a computer, the HAL 9000, has a mind of its own.

Tickets are $10 (regular admission) and a discount admission of $9 for seniors 62+, teachers, active military, students and children 12 and under. Tickets can be pre-ordered online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. Theater doors open at 6:00pm with Bob Jordan playing (free) in the theatre’s Lounge Bar next to the box office.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

