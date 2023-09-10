Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

De Graaf & Cornelissen Entertainment brings back the beloved hit-musical and smashes it out of the park!

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST! Photo 1 Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST!
Review: MAMMA MIA! – A ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐� Photo 2 Review: MAMMA MIA! – A ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater
Feature: TOURNEE MUSICAL AUTUMN NIGHTS START IN ROOSENDAAL! Photo 3 Feature: TOURNEE MUSICAL AUTUMN NIGHTS START IN ROOSENDAAL!
Feature: 'PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND' START MET REPETEREN! Photo 4 Feature: 'PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND' START MET REPETEREN!

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Mamma Mia! A global musical theatre hit, a phenomenon. World wide audiences have seen this show, two movies musicals have been made since then starring Meryl Streep and Pierce Brosnan, amongst others, it’s a box office dream.

For those of us who have never seen the smash hit which is Mamma Mia!

It’s a jukebox musical with hits by ABBA (Music & Lyrics by Benny Anderson, Björn Ulvaeus with Stig Anderson). Script by Catherine Johnson, original concept by Judy Craymer

It tells the story of Sophie, who’s getting married and wants to finally know who her father is… only one problem. There are 3 possible fathers. Will Sophie discover in time who her father is, so he can walk her down the aisle? And what does her mom Donna think of this blast from the past? All of this takes place on a sunny Greek Island.

In a contemporary and exciting direction by Martin Michel and produced by De Graaf & Cornelilssen Entertainment, we get to re-discover the magic of this show. In a world where there’s a lot of criticism of revivals of shows, there’s only one conclusion. Go and watch this version of Mamma Mia! and let all the criticism die a quick death.

If you’re going to do it, do it better and take the original story and bring something new to the table.   

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Brigitte Heitzer plays Donna. Brigitte is a charming actress, who always brings a certain realness to her roles, making her characters accessible and human.  She brings us a  free-spirited Donna, who is independent, charming, defensive and lovable all at once.

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Soraya Gerrits as Sophie is a dream. Her youthful heart, her angelic vocals and stage presence are wonderful to watch. An actress to watch out for.

The wedding dress scene, while Donna sings Slipping Through My Fingers is one of the most heartfelt renditions I have ever seen. Both Brigitte as Soraya play the underlying emotions very well, the lingering presence of their upcoming farewell to their former life.The scene embodies the heart of the show, the love between mother and daughter, and (modern) family life.

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

The new translation is in the skillful hands of Jeremy Baker. It is not only very well executed, in some scenes (The Winner Takes it All - translated as De Winnaar Claimt De Prijs) it actually excelled not only the original Dutch translation of earlier versions, I would go as far as it’s better than the ABBA original. Sure, the ABBA popsong was not written for theatrical purposes. Nevertheless, Jeremy transformed it in a dramatically layered song, where Sam (René van Kooten) is looking for redemption and forgiveness and Donna (a disarming rendition by Brigitte) explicitly explaining on why she can’t do so. Brilliant. Van Kooten as Sam is solid (in a good way) as always, but where it gets interesting in the scenes with Brigitte as Donna. Their real-life friendship shines through in the scenes, where we get immediately more profound emotions in the conflict between Donna and Sam. Kudos for the casting.

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

In general, all roles are casted very well. Dennis Willekens as Harry Headbanger is endearing, Barry Beijer als Phil (the explorer) is hilarious, in particular in the ‘seduction’ scene with Rosie, played by the witty Wieneke Remmers. Samir Hassan plays Sky, Sophie’s fiance. Samir is gifted actor (and singer – but that should go without saying if you’re one of the leads in a musical). His natural style is a very pleasant.  Last, but definitely not least, what a treat to see Carolina Dijkhuizen as Tania, the diva friend of Donna. Never over the top, she makes intelligent choices with her character, which adds to the hilarity.

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

The young ensemble is an energizing bunch,  a diverse pool of stage talent. Choreographer Chiara Re made a vibrant, dynamic, 3D staged, fun-loving masterpiece, where you have too little time fully understand all the magic in front of you. Sophie’s nightmare, as played during the Under Attack song, is exciting to watch. The whole ensemble in wedding dresses, eery, ghost like, while doing acrobatic acts with Sophie.

Mamma Mia!, the original staging, could be described as static and maybe a little old school. Chiara brings Mamma Mia! to a new audience, where I would hope that this staging and choreography is the new status quo for all global adaptations.

The set design by Eric van der Pale is smart and ingenious. It’s set on a revolving stage, we see smooth transitions from one scene to the next, and all transitions are staged perfectly. From Donna’s bedroom, to the Greek Island, the tavern run by Donna,  to the wedding scene.

Review: MAMMA MIA! – AN ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Special mention also to Arno Bremers, the costume designer. The cast are dressed in dashing outfits, florid and colorful, giving the show a contemperary feel and look.

Also, the excellent live band led by musical director Billy Maluw, is on fire. Nothing can beat live music and the musical score of Mamma Mia! needs the energy. 

In conclusion, this Mamma Mia! is anything but a Greek tragedy, it’s a freaking dreamboat of a production. Bravo De Graaf & Cornelissen. Next to the excellent production of Les Miz this season, they have hit another homerun. High quality musical theatre, where all the disciplines -both on and of stage- can shine bright and no corners are cut. Can't wait to see what they do next. 

Photo credits: Roy Beusker. 




RELATED STORIES - Netherlands

1
Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST! Photo
Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST!

Liefhebbers van film, muziek en mooie verhalen zitten het komende theaterseizoen goed. Vanaf september trekt het orkest van The CineMusic Experience samen met René Mioch door het land. The CineMusic Experience is een concertshow, waarbij het CineMusic-orkest filmmuziek speelt uit meer dan 20 wereldberoemde films. Terwijl het orkest speelt, geniet het publiek bovendien van de mooiste filmfragmenten die synchroon lopen met de muziek op het grote witte doek. Dit, aangevuld met speciale licht- en geluidseffecten, zorgt ervoor dat je de muziek en de film beleeft, zoals je dat niet eerder hebt gedaan. De show wordt gepresenteerd door filmjournalist René Mioch. Hij neemt het publiek mee met bijzondere behind-the-scenes-verhalen over de films, componisten en regisseurs. En dat alles in de intieme setting van het theater. Uniek in Nederland!

2
Feature: FRISO THEATER OFFICIEEL IN GEBRUIK GENOMEN DOOR DE TOCHT! Photo
Feature: FRISO THEATER OFFICIEEL IN GEBRUIK GENOMEN DOOR DE TOCHT!

Een bijzonder moment vandaag; het Friso Theater is officieel in gebruik genomen door Musical de Tocht. Er draait een bar het toneel op, de avond voor de tocht van 2023 is daar. Vervolgens klinkt er muziek, deelnemers van de tocht verzamelen bij de start, op de schermen doemen de startkooien in Leeuwarden op, de waterpoort komt voorbij, we zijn in Sneek. Vandaag kreeg de pers alvast een klein voorproefje van de magie van de Elfstedentocht in het theater. 

3
Feature: PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND START MET REPETEREN! Photo
Feature: 'PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND' START MET REPETEREN!

De repetities voor deze hartverwarmende familiemusical zijn vandaag van start gegaan. Met veel trots maakt REP Entertainment vandaag bekend dat Martijn Vogel zich aansluit bij de cast van 'Pietje Bell en de Bende van de Zwarte Hand'. Naast Michael de Roos (Vader Bell), Els Damen (Tante Cato) en Anne-Fleur van der Hoeven (Martha Bell), zal Martijn Vogel te zien zijn in de rol van Jozef Geelman in deze nieuwe familievoorstelling.

4
Feature: TOURNEE MUSICAL AUTUMN NIGHTS START IN ROOSENDAAL! Photo
Feature: TOURNEE MUSICAL AUTUMN NIGHTS START IN ROOSENDAAL!

Op 14 september zal de eerste voorstelling van de tournee van de ‘Musical Autumn Nights’ te zien zijn in Theater De Kring in Roosendaal. Geniet van Nurlaila Karim (Mamma Mia! & The Bodyguard), Tessa Sunniva (Anastasia & Tarzan), Linda Verstraten (Checkpoint Charlie & Titanic), Nigel Brown (Aladdin & The Lion King) en David van den Tempel (Evita & Soldaat van Oranje) die samen met een live band én de leden van Stichting JONG! Theater de meest iconische nummers uit de musicalgeschiedenis ten gehore brengen. 

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. From her home base Amste... (read more about this author)

Review: MAMMA MIA! – A ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar TheaterReview: MAMMA MIA! – A ENERGIZING BREEZE OF FRESH AIR ON A GREEK ISLAND ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater
Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST!Feature: RENE MIOCH PRESENTEERT THEATERSHOW MET FILMMUZIEK INCLUSIEF GROOT ORKEST!
Feature: FRISO THEATER OFFICIEEL IN GEBRUIK GENOMEN DOOR DE TOCHT!Feature: FRISO THEATER OFFICIEEL IN GEBRUIK GENOMEN DOOR DE TOCHT!
Feature: 'PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND' START MET REPETEREN!Feature: 'PIETJE BELL EN DE BENDE VAN DE ZWARTE HAND' START MET REPETEREN!

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Netherlands SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Next Thing You Know
Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis (10/22-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family Musical
Theatre De Omval (9/15-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
Zonnehuis Theater (10/26-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You