Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. THE ORIGINAL ICON. CANCELLED. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ at DeLaMar Theater

Jesus Christ Superstar. The most well-known rock musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (music) & Tim Rice (lyrics). A classic amongst classics and for good reason. The music alone is epic enough, with hits such as I Don’t Know How to Love Him, Heaven On Their Minds and showstopper Gethsemane. Musical director Marco Braam and orchestra bring the music alive. Produced by Albert Verlinde Theater and in a direction by Ivo van Hove, a phenomenal production worthy for world stages, not limited to the Netherlands, is born.

Fully performed in English, the audience is seated in the auditorium and on stage, on the so-called “Super Seats”. Close to the actors, the story of the last days of Jesus Christ, is ever more tangible and like ‘one of us’. A smart choice to do so. The actors therefore must play with a 360 degrees visibility in mind, which works to an extent. The ensemble pieces and staging are executed quite well in that sense (well done, choreographer Jan Martens) but some of the major scenes are portrayed facing the auditorium only. Some extra attention towards using the 360 degrees angle for important scenes with the lead characters, might be advisable.

The cast blows you away. Spirited and energetic, fully embracing their affection for the main man, Jesus Christ. It’s bizarre how this story is still ever so relevant. The mob mentality, and how fragile group dynamics are and can change within a heartbeat, it’s a musical masterpiece for good reason.

Jeangu Macrooy plays Jesus. His Jesus is vulnerable and loving. The rock score he handles with ease and his heartfelt performance is a sight to behold. Every Jesus needs a Judas, enter Lucas Hamming. His natural acting style is very pleasant, and his frustration towards the growing popularity of Jesus is well layered. Sometimes the English pronunciation is a little hard to follow in his scenes, but all is forgiven, as his contemporary Judas is the perfect antagonist.

Magtel de Laat plays a strong Mary Magdalene. Her rendition of the soothing Everything’s Allright is not only gorgeously sung, but also sung with such compassion, clearly setting the relationship between her and Jesus. Then there’s Richard Spijkers as Caiaphas, the high priest plotting to kill Jesus. His incredibly deep and powerful bass vocals and strong appearance, make you force to look at him whenever he appears.

After the capture of Jesus, and the emotional showstopper song that is Gethsemane, we slowly work towards the inevitable. Firstly, Alex Klaasen as King Herod (also played by alternates Paul de Leeuw and Paul Groot during the tour). He only has one number in the whole musical, so he must shine bright and fast, and he does. His condescending attitude toward Jesus, trying to let him ‘perform miracles’, is like watching somebody kick a puppy, down on his luck.

Finally, there’s Edwin Jonker as Pilate, who gives us a tortured emotional performance, trying in every way to safe Jesus. When it’s clear there’s no way to safe him, after the general opinion demands to have him crucified, the most heartbreaking and dramatically genius scene unfolds...

Pilate is holding Jesus in his arms, during the first 10 whippings of *39*. Such a powerful and theatrical image, and a nail through the heart. With every whip the nail goes a little deeper through heart and soul.

The suffering of Jesus in this rendition is not at all being shied away from. There’s blood and then some more blood. However bloody, the sheer poetry of the blood has not gone unnoticed. When the apostles smear blood unto themselves, and carry Jesus, it’s a beautiful (yes, beautiful – however gruesome) metaphor of their responsibility and how the earlier mentioned mob mentality can go ever so wrong so fast. A nice reflection of today’s society.

Bravo also for the line used in the promo. “The Original Icon. Cancelled.” A brilliant line and image to make Jesus Christ Superstar ever so contemporary. What a superstar indeed.

Photo credits: Jan Versweyveld