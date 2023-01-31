Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: CHECKPOINT CHARLIE DE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Theater De Stoep

Review: CHECKPOINT CHARLIE DE MUSICAL⭐️⭐️⭐️ at Theater De Stoep

Now on stage!

Jan. 31, 2023  

The Berlin wall. A wall dividing citizens by the GDR (German Democratic Republic, DDR in Dutch) in the communist East, the Soviet side, to West Berlin (represented by Western allies such as the UK, US and later France).

Splitting up families, friends and lovers, unable to see and hold each other. There must be countless stories of such dramatic separations, same as there are now at the US-Mexican border. Another chilling case of history repeating.

With that in mind,here we meet the cast of Checkpoint Charlie the musical, music by Helmer Kant, lyrics by Stef Bos, in a direction of Fons van Rongen and produced by Goedemorgen Theaterproducties.

Checkpoint Charlie was one of the crossing points between East and West Berlin. A dangerous place, where many tried to escape to go to either side, to join loved ones or escape the communist regime in the East.

The story is told in a framed structure, where the characters are all someway inflicted by the main theme (the separation through the Berlin Wall in this case) but not necessarily all in each others story line. A narrative style which is refreshing, but does come with some downsides.

The musical feels fragmentary and in need of a common thread. The characters, however frustrated, angry or sad, are portrayed with a sense of resignation, as if they will accept their fate no matter the outcome, contradictory to their actions. That makes that the story doesn't create a sense of urgency nor conflict. In a story about a pretty significant conflict, The Berlin Wall, Checkpoint Charlie itself would be a perfect starting point, but it does not go deeper than the basic "I want".

Linda Verstraten as Lena wants to break free and break through as a singer but is stuck in the East. Anna (skillfully portrayed by Sanne Den Besten) and photographer Timo (Job Bovelander) are expecting their first child yet struggling to make ends meet. Anna's mother lives on the other side of the wall. Helmut (Jeffrey Italiaander) longs for freedom and escape, but at what cost?

The cast all sing and act well, but it is the script that stays behind. The story unfolds like a calm flowing river, with a slight undercurrent of danger or struggles, but doesn't deliver. When a conflict finally arrives (gunshots/an escape attempt) the moment is immediately broken by going back to stillness. A missed chance to help the story further along and would've added the urgency for the characters to act on something.

The music is pretty, lyrical and to the point, however feels like a pretty decent album, but without any hits. That makes the songs feel pretty interchangeable. There's nothing wrong with that, but from a dramatic standpoint it does not help the story along in a buildup to a plottwist or ending or new beginning.

The simple yet effective decor by Eric van der Palen works, but would have flourished with a little more drama.

Wim van den Driessche sings a heart-breaking solo, when he finally agrees to let his daughter Lena escape to the other side. Goosebumps.

Generally, Checkpoint Charlie the Musical is well-executed at all disciplines, but lacks a little heart. In a dramatic story about the separation of friends, family and loved ones, the storylines scrape the surface, where a little more digging might have struck gold.

For more info: www.checkpointcharliedemusical.nl




Feature: COMPLETE CAST MUSICAL DE TOCHT BEKENDGEMAAKT! Photo
Feature: COMPLETE CAST MUSICAL 'DE TOCHT' BEKENDGEMAAKT!
Op het ijs van de Elfstedenhal in Leeuwarden zijn vandaag de acteurs van musical 'De Tocht' gepresenteerd. Nandi van Beurden, Wolter Weulink, Theo Martijn Wever, Jolijn Henneman, Boy Ooteman, Maike Boerdam, Thijs Meester en het ensemble brengen na 25 jaar de Elfstedentocht tot leven. Het belooft een onvergetelijke voorstelling te worden.
Dutch National Opera and Ballet Presents Opera Forward Festival 2023 Photo
Dutch National Opera and Ballet Presents Opera Forward Festival 2023
Urgent, compelling and extravagant. Dutch National Opera's Opera Forward Festival (OFF) is a contrarian exploration of as yet uncharted territory. OFF seeks sounds that are still underrepresented in opera through groundbreaking musical theatre productions, in-depth programs, and new collaborations.
Feature: OVER EXACT EEN JAAR GAAN WE OP KAMP MET MEES KEES! Photo
Feature: OVER EXACT EEN JAAR GAAN WE OP KAMP MET MEES KEES!
Naast de succesvolle kinderboekenreeks van Mirjam Oldenhave en maar liefst 5 filmhits in de bioscoop, komt de leukste meester van Nederland eindelijk naar het theater! Vandaag maakt de producent Giovanni Sturkenboom van STENT Producties bekend dat de musical ‘Mees Kees Op Kamp’ over exact één jaar, op zondag 14 januari 2024, in première zal gaan in Schouwburg Het Park in Hoorn.
Feature: STANLEY BURLESON SPEELT DE HOOFDROL IN DE WOLF EN DE 7 GEITENWOLLEN SOKJES! Photo
Feature: STANLEY BURLESON SPEELT DE HOOFDROL IN DE WOLF EN DE 7 GEITENWOLLEN SOKJES!
TEC Entertainment presenteert vanaf 1 maart 2023 de nieuwe Nederlandse humoristisch familievoorstelling De Wolf en de 7 Geitenwollen Sokjes, naar een idee van Stanley Burleson en Joris van Veldhoven. Samen met Marcel Visscher, Julia Berendse en Ger Otte, die samen verantwoordelijk zijn voor de muziek en liedteksten, vertellen zij met prachtige, handgemaakte poppen het verhaal van De Wolf en de 7 Geitenwollen Sokjes, voor iedereen van 8 tot 88 jaar. De voorstelling is van 1 maart tot en met 9 juni 2023 te zien in theaters door heel Nederland.

From This Author - Chantal Kunst

Chantal is a passionated theatregoer and takes the same passion into her day job: voice casting director, where she casts voice-actors for commercials and other projects. 

From her home ... (read more about this author)


