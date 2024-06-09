BLOOD BROTHERS Set for Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis This Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Happily Ever After Productions has announced the return of the critically acclaimed musical "Blood Brothers" by Willy Russell, coming to the Amsterdams Theaterhuis stage from September 5 to September 8. This powerful and captivating production promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages.

"Blood Brothers" tells the moving and dramatic story of twin brothers separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a shared destiny. Set against the backdrop of Liverpool, this poignant tale explores themes of class, family, and the impacts of nature versus nurture. With its gripping narrative and memorable musical score, "Blood Brothers" has won the hearts of millions worldwide and continues to be a beloved favorite.

The production features a stellar cast, including Charlie Bird as Mickey and Elyse O'Shaughnessey as Mrs. Johnstone, who bring depth and emotion to their roles. The show includes unforgettable songs such as "Marilyn Monroe," "Tell Me It's Not True," and "Bright New Day," composed by Willy Russell. Directed by Sara Watts, with the band being led by Lori Evans, this production promises a visually stunning and emotionally charged performance.

Tickets for "Blood Brothers" are on sale now and can be purchased at heaproductions.nl/bloodbrothers.

Happily Ever After Productions has been putting on high quality musical theatre performances in the Netherlands since 2020. Our mission is to enrich the cultural landscape of our local community in the Netherlands by producing and performing high-quality English-spoken musical theater in its original written forms.

