Feature: CHICAGO Coming Back to Amsterdam for One Weekend Only

The production runs October 26th through October 29th, 2023.

By: Oct. 19, 2023

Happily Ever After Productions presents the musical Chicago the Revival next week in the Zonnehuis Theater. After last year's success, this fantastic show is back for one weekend only! Bigger theater, bigger band and a bigger show!

Chicago is a story of murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery-all those things we hold near and dear to our heart. It is jurisprudence-as-showbusiness and trial-by-publicity. It is a tale of the sensational murderess Velma Kelly, the reigning queen of the Cook County jail, and Roxie Hart, the newest of the merry murderesses, who, of course, haven't really committed any crime (their men had it coming). 

Het Parool: “De twee vrouwelijke moordenaars die eruit springen zijn Roxie Hart en Velma Kelly, op de openingsavond gespeeld door Camille Gribbons uit Arizona en de Nederlandse Rhijja Jansen. Samen met de Amerikaanse Wesley Curtis als advocaat Flynn, zou dit trio zonder al te veel zijn moeite kunnen combineren bij een professionele show. Drie geweldige stemmen en met het talent om lief, cynisch en geil te spelen, dé drie belangrijkste acteeraspecten van Chicago.” 

Broadway World: "Director Sara Watts takes great pride in quality and it shows. She doesn't cut corners, makes intelligent choices on what to perform and what to change from the original script and together with her choreographers what to put the spotlight on, so the performers can shine bright.." 

With classics including "All That Jazz", "Roxie", and "Razzle Dazzle", Chicago is sure to be a hit amongst Amsterdam audiences! Chicago can be seen from October 26 to 29 in the Zonnehuis in Amsterdam.




2023 Regional Awards


