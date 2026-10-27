Carlton-Willis and Carolina Sanchez-Cordoves Join NUN THE WISER

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Due to ill health, Nun the Wiser is welcoming two new cast members to the convent, as well as two additional musicians. Premiering November 13-15 in Schuilkerk de Hoop in Diemen, Nun the Wiser tells the story of 7 nuns in an 18th Century convent, dealing with new arrivals, lesbian love affairs, and the arrival of celebrity composer Vivaldi. It explores themes of taboo love, trauma, finding your place in the world, and the empty glitz of celebrity.

After its beginnings with a sold out workshop performance in February of this year, Nun the Wiser welcomes back most members of the convent with the addition of two new nuns, and two new musicians.

Reprising their roles are Alex Mukmanova as Sister Cristina, Rosemary Lloyd as Sister Lucrezia, Alcina Summers as Sister Pia, Yvette Elonda as Sister Cecilia, Mauri de Gooijer as Sister Simona and Momen el Sawy as Antonio Vivaldi. They are joined now by Rosemary Carlton-Willis, replacing Deb Berman as Mother Superior, and Carolina Sanchez-Cordoves, replacing Daniela Valencia as Sister Agnes. Additionally, musicians Daragh Gillen on harp, and Lori Evans on keys, will be joined by Clym Stock-Williams on cello, and Amanda Tse on violin.

Music Director and composer Kat Carson is absolutely thrilled to be welcoming these new musicians to the cast. They say "It is such a thrill to hear your own music performed so fantastically by such incredible performers. It's really special to have these beautiful instruments bringing your score to life."

The cast is sad to see the departure of Valencia and Berman, but wish them both well with their recovery and are pleased to welcome both Carlton-Willis and Sanchez-Cordoves with open arms.

Nun the Wiser runs from November 13-15 at Schuilkerk De Hoop Hartveldseweg 23, 1111 BG Diemen.

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