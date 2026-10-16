Jordy van Loon to Present EEN KERSTAVOND BY CANDLELIGHT in Amsterdam
The concert will feature traditional holiday songs, international classics, and music from Van Loon's own repertoire.
Singer Jordy van Loon will present a Christmas concert titled Een Kerstavond By Candlelight in Amsterdam on Wednesday, December 23, 2026, backed by his band The Loon Rangers. The show will take place at the Oranjekerk in Amsterdam.
The concert will feature a program combining well-known Christmas classics, personal favorites, and music from Van Loon's own repertoire. Recently released songs will also be included in the performance.
A solo Christmas concert had been on the singer's wish list for years. The holiday period is closely tied to music for Van Loon, and the wish to one day organize a concert around the festive season had always remained.
'Ik heb al jaren de wens om een kerstconcert te geven, maar het is er nooit van gekomen. Tot nu! De kerstperiode staat voor mij helemaal in het teken van muziek. Als ik vroeger artiesten zoals Rob de Nijs een kerstconcert zag geven, dacht ik altijd maar één ding: dat wil ik ook! Dat het nu eindelijk gaat gebeuren, vind ik ontzettend bijzonder', vertelt Van Loon.
Terug naar waar het begon
The concert's location was also not chosen by chance. The Oranjekerk is located in De Pijp, the Amsterdam neighborhood where Van Loon moved about ten years ago and where he recorded his music for years. The neighborhood holds a special place in his life. 'De Pijp is de buurt waar mijn Amsterdamse avontuur zo'n tien jaar geleden begon. Ik ging er wonen en heb er jarenlang mijn liedjes opgenomen. Het voelt voor mij echt als thuiskomen. Dat ik nu juist hier mijn eigen kerstconcert mag geven, maakt het voor mij extra leuk.'
During Een Kerstavond By Candlelight, Van Loon will be accompanied by The Loon Rangers. Together they will present a varied program combining traditional Christmas songs and international classics with music from his own repertoire. The Oranjekerk will set the scene on December 23, two days before Christmas, for this musical evening by candlelight.
Praktische informatie
Een Kerstavond By Candlelight takes place on Wednesday, December 23, 2026 at the Oranjekerk in Amsterdam. The concert begins at 20.15 uur. Tickets and more information are available via www.jordyvanloon.com.
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Love Theater in Netherlands? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Shrek the Musical (Revival)
Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis (11/27-12/06)
|
Nun the Wiser
The Cauldron (11/13-11/15)