Jordy van Loon to Present EEN KERSTAVOND BY CANDLELIGHT in Amsterdam

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Singer Jordy van Loon will present a Christmas concert titled Een Kerstavond By Candlelight in Amsterdam on Wednesday, December 23, 2026, backed by his band The Loon Rangers. The show will take place at the Oranjekerk in Amsterdam.

The concert will feature a program combining well-known Christmas classics, personal favorites, and music from Van Loon's own repertoire. Recently released songs will also be included in the performance.

A solo Christmas concert had been on the singer's wish list for years. The holiday period is closely tied to music for Van Loon, and the wish to one day organize a concert around the festive season had always remained.

'Ik heb al jaren de wens om een kerstconcert te geven, maar het is er nooit van gekomen. Tot nu! De kerstperiode staat voor mij helemaal in het teken van muziek. Als ik vroeger artiesten zoals Rob de Nijs een kerstconcert zag geven, dacht ik altijd maar één ding: dat wil ik ook! Dat het nu eindelijk gaat gebeuren, vind ik ontzettend bijzonder', vertelt Van Loon.

Terug naar waar het begon

The concert's location was also not chosen by chance. The Oranjekerk is located in De Pijp, the Amsterdam neighborhood where Van Loon moved about ten years ago and where he recorded his music for years. The neighborhood holds a special place in his life. 'De Pijp is de buurt waar mijn Amsterdamse avontuur zo'n tien jaar geleden begon. Ik ging er wonen en heb er jarenlang mijn liedjes opgenomen. Het voelt voor mij echt als thuiskomen. Dat ik nu juist hier mijn eigen kerstconcert mag geven, maakt het voor mij extra leuk.'

During Een Kerstavond By Candlelight, Van Loon will be accompanied by The Loon Rangers. Together they will present a varied program combining traditional Christmas songs and international classics with music from his own repertoire. The Oranjekerk will set the scene on December 23, two days before Christmas, for this musical evening by candlelight.

Praktische informatie

Een Kerstavond By Candlelight takes place on Wednesday, December 23, 2026 at the Oranjekerk in Amsterdam. The concert begins at 20.15 uur. Tickets and more information are available via www.jordyvanloon.com.

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