Afro House Summit to Return to Amsterdam Dance Event

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After a breakout debut that welcomed more than 1,000 attendees to LuminAir, Afro House Summit will return to Amsterdam Dance Event on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, bringing the international Afro House community together once again in the heart of Amsterdam.

Presented by My Other Side Of The Moon x Vibora, Afro House Summit is more than an event; it is a meeting point for the people shaping the future of Afro House music, culture and business.

From artists and DJs to record labels, A&Rs, promoters, managers, media, brands and music industry professionals, the Summit creates a space to discover the real spirit of Afro House, connect with the people behind the scenes and build meaningful relationships with the global industry.

As Afro House continues to grow from its roots in Sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil and the MENA region into one of the most influential sounds in global electronic music, Afro House Summit provides a space where the culture can be experienced from the inside, through music, conversations, networking and direct industry connections.

Taking place at LuminAir, overlooking Amsterdam from the rooftop of the DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station, the Summit will bring together key figures from across the scene for exclusive DJ sets, A&R sessions, industry networking and a dedicated industry mixer.

Whether you are an established artist, an emerging producer, a label representative, A&R, promoter, manager, media professional or brand looking to connect with the Afro House audience, this is an opportunity to meet the right people, exchange ideas, discover new talent and create new business, marketing and collaboration opportunities within the scene.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 17 Hrs 44 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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