Afro House Summit to Return to Amsterdam Dance Event
The event will bring together key figures from the Afro House scene for DJ sets, A&R sessions, and industry networking at a rooftop venue in Amsterdam.
After a breakout debut that welcomed more than 1,000 attendees to LuminAir, Afro House Summit will return to Amsterdam Dance Event on Thursday, October 22nd, 2026, bringing the international Afro House community together once again in the heart of Amsterdam.
Presented by My Other Side Of The Moon x Vibora, Afro House Summit is more than an event; it is a meeting point for the people shaping the future of Afro House music, culture and business.
From artists and DJs to record labels, A&Rs, promoters, managers, media, brands and music industry professionals, the Summit creates a space to discover the real spirit of Afro House, connect with the people behind the scenes and build meaningful relationships with the global industry.
As Afro House continues to grow from its roots in Sub-Saharan Africa, Brazil and the MENA region into one of the most influential sounds in global electronic music, Afro House Summit provides a space where the culture can be experienced from the inside, through music, conversations, networking and direct industry connections.
Taking place at LuminAir, overlooking Amsterdam from the rooftop of the DoubleTree by Hilton Amsterdam Centraal Station, the Summit will bring together key figures from across the scene for exclusive DJ sets, A&R sessions, industry networking and a dedicated industry mixer.
Whether you are an established artist, an emerging producer, a label representative, A&R, promoter, manager, media professional or brand looking to connect with the Afro House audience, this is an opportunity to meet the right people, exchange ideas, discover new talent and create new business, marketing and collaboration opportunities within the scene.
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