BWW Review: Vera Mann - GOESTING - A TRIBUTE TO LIFE! at Schouwburg Amstelveen

A tribute to life!

Goesting.

The Flemish word for joie de vivre, taking some poetic liberty. The desire for life in all its' glory: the good, the bad and the ugly.

Vera Mann takes her audience on a journey through her life on- and off stage in a whirlwind of stories, music, anekdotes, while being wonderfully accompanied on piano.

It's an absolute delight to see Vera on stage. She takes her audience by the hand and chronologically tells her life story, starting with the origins of her desire to be a singer. Growing up and listening to Édith Piaf, Shirley Bassey and Barbra Streisand, they were not only an inspiration as they were someone to not copy, trying to find her own voice and raison d'être.

Duality is a theme which keeps coming back throughout her life. A Belgian girl, having to pronounce her words clearly and pitch perfect in Antwerp during her studies in Performing Arts, but at the local market in Amsterdam not being understood.

Vera is in every way a gifted story teller, not in the least because of her comedic timing. Her anekdotes are graphic and hilarious, tragic and beautiful. The show is a perfect blend of songs in various genres, hysterical anekdotes of a shy Flemish girl finding her way in the world, ending in the finale she always wanted. In a theatre. For her audience. Filled with Goesting.

For more info: https://www.impactentertainment.nl/voorstelling/2021-vera_mann_goesting?fbclid=IwAR3krld7jT9euTsjcM38WApsg1hfwO9pCeiCGOVAl21pej4QrodQq4e4x8A

