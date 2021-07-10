BWW Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC – A HEAVENLY PRODUCTION! at Circustheater Scheveningen

9th of July 2021. Circustheater Scheveningen. Another production of The Sound of Music, one might say. Well, yes. But... this production proves why an original take on a world-famous story is not only a good idea, it also is a right smash out of the park.

Overture and opening scene. The choral of nuns. It's a beautiful, melodic and gorgeous song to begin with, but this rendition is just angelic. If Sunday mass would be so good in actual church, I would convert immediately and be there front row every week. Lead by Mother Superior (opera singer Francis van Broekhuizen), you're looking forward to another song with the nuns. Francis is a delicious Mother Superior. She's down to earth, warm, understanding yet strict and finally, present us with the most heart-felt rendition of Climb Every Mountain I've ever heard.

Nandi van Beurden (who won the Dutch version of "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" television search for the role) is playing the role of a lifetime. She makes the perfect Maria, full of savvy wit, sweet & sassy, and with sheer joy, she navigates through the meeting of the children, the love story with Captain von Trapp (a pleasant role of Stefan Rokebrand) and the bond with her sisters in the convent.

The décor is very detailed, and the high-resolution animation used to change the scenery, effortlessly works exceptionally well, without trying to be an extra 'gimmick'. Bravo.

Special mention to the skillful cooperation between director Carline Brouwer and choreographer Stanley Burleson. Smart choices such as the powerful transition from the wedding to the Nazi-regime (goosebumps), which works very well dramatically. Refreshing choreography, which makes the story less sappy and with more ballsy. Presented as a story of strong women who make bold choices, instead of women who just happened to be there and go with the flow.



The only time where it went a little off, is in Sixteen going on Seventeen. Liesl (a spunky Esmee Mardjan) totally overruled Rolf (Jimi Hendrikse) which is a fresh take on the scene but changes the meaning. Rolf is supposed to explain her the ways of the world, not the other way around. Nevertheless, the 'shadow' dancers in black together with the two love birds made it an enjoyable scene, where at least the cliches are being challenged.

Max Detweiler (William Spaaij) and baroness Elsa Schräder (Belinda van der Stoep) are a delightful duo. Not being portrayed as over-the-top characters is a smart choice. Max is not over-the-top egotistic, and Elsa is not a stuffy snob, with no incline at all of how the rest of us live. The song where Max & Elsa try to persuade the Captain to join the Germans is dosed beautifully and because of the smart choreo on the couch, where they basically lock him in from either side, is very clever and to the point.

This Sound of Music is graceful, full or humor (yes, I am also talking to you Butler Franz -Armand Pol), hopeful and most needed in times like these. Even in blackness, there's always light. And keep your eye out for the surprise act of runner up Natascha Molly (2nd for the role of Maria in the tv search). It's delightful.

Foto credits: Roy Beusker & Annemieke van der Togt

For more info: www.musicals.nl