BWW Review: THE 39 STEPS at CC Amstel - a delirious fun ride! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

The 39 steps, a film based on the book by John Buchan, made famous by director Alfred Hitchcock.

This stage version brings a crazy mixture of an espionage story, meets whodunnit, meets comedy. And not in the least, a gorgeous linguistic piece of theatre. Brought to the audience by the members of Queen's English Theatre Company (QETC) based in Amsterdam, it's a brilliant piece of work.

Firstly, it's honestly a whirlwind of perfect British, mixed with an endless amount of dialects, such as Scottish, Irish, Glaswegian and Cockney, to name a few.

It's a joy to listen to. As smoothly as the actors change accents, same goes for the huge amount of characters they play. Without blinking they're in and out of character.

What a delightful show. Only 4 actors, a dozen of different characters and bundle of sheer fun. Alex Baggett as leading man Richard Hannay is comedy perfection. Not only is his comedic timing, physical comedy and delivery of the Queen's English bloody brilliant, his facial expressions are to die for. His partner in crime Daniela Down (as Annabella/Pamela/Margaret) is the queen of comedy come to life. Her physical comedy is continuous, and she brings a dry wittiness to her character which is just amazing. Mark Winstanley and Charlie Bird as "Clown 1 & 2" portray all 'supporting' roles, if we can actually call them that. Effortlessly and which so much tangible joy to be on stage, they help the story along... as police officers, as a married couple who own an Irish pub and many many more.

This show is a total adventure. Funny, intelligent, hysterical but never over the top. What a thrill!

Photo credits: Chris Goeke