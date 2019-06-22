BWW Review: AIDA IN CONCERT at Autotron 'S Hertogenbosch: written in the stars!

The summer season has started with another 'in Concert' theatrical experience at a surprising location, somewhere in the Netherlands. This time: Aida in Concert at the Autotron. Located at the south of Netherlands, in Den Bosch, the scenic environment set the scene for the tragic love story of Aida.

Aida tells the story of the forbidden love between Egyptian army captain Radames and princess of Nubia Aida.

Hearing the brilliant score by Elton John again performed by a live band, really brings back lovely memories of the succesful Dutch production in 2001.

Freek Bartels sings the role of Radames. Bartels is the king of the belt, and adds a beautiful touch of emotion to the score. April Darby as Aida is one for the books. Powerful and strong, her Aida is pitch perfect. Standing out is Willemijn Verkaik as Amneris. Her powerful vocals are stronger than ever and her rendition of 'I Know The Truth' is hauntingly heartbreaking, perfectly staged in a black dress, where the soft wind added extra dramatic effect. Special shoutout for Nigel Brown as Mereb. His soulful voice is perfect for the role.

Performing a concert version of such a tragic love story has its' downfalls. Without any of the dialogue, only the audience who are familiar with the story will follow the song upbuild. It also takes away from the build up of the emotion, since there's no character development at all. Aida is worth so much more, hoping to see the complete show once again in the near future, since it's a gorgeous musical. However brilliant the music is, the story must be told to create the connection with the characters.

Addy van den Krommenacker designed the fabulous dresses worn by Willemijn as Amneris. Total treat to watch.

Staging and choreography by Daan Wijnands was elegant yet powerful, and strongly performed by the ensemble. The whole Aida in Concert experience is a special night out in the beautiful outdoor environment of Autotron, where the music and the sunset together create just a little magic...

