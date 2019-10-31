BWW Feature: SOLDAAT VAN ORANJE - CELEBRATING 9 YEARS! at Theaterhangaar

Soldaat van Oranje is as much a part of Dutch heritage as wooden shoes, cheese and windmills.

This show has been writing history since the opening of the show, on October 30th 2010.

9 years and 2.778 performances on record, Soldaat van Oranje celebrates their run with performance 2.779 on October 30th 2019. In the presence of royalty, press and vips, the current cast featuring Alex Van Bergen as Erik Hazelhoff Roelfzema, Henriëtte Tol as Koningin Wilhelmina and Thijs Miedema as Anton and the rest of the talented company, show us why this show is sold out every night. The spectacular scenery, the revolving tribune and the herioc tale of friendship, love, loss and treachery during WWII remains current and needs to be told to generations to come.

The show has been a smash hit, famously never providing discounted tickets. A bold move, but a very smart one.

Crowning glory of this incredible run is the fact that now a UK version in in development. In the autumn of 2020, Soldier of Orange - The Musical will open its UK production in the Royal Docks, London. Now international audiences can also enjoy this spectactular show.

For more info: www.soldaatvanoranje.nl

or for the upcoming UK version: https://www.soldieroforange.com/





