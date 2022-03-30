BWW Feature: OASIS OF DOUBT at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Do we really know each other or ourselves? Even if we start out with the purest intentions, what rules are we willing to break for the greater good when faced with an imperfect system?

After commissioning the construction of thousands of wells in Sub-Saharan Africa, high-powered UN diplomat Kristina Jones is facing charges of bribery in a UN trial. Is she the public servant she claims to be, working towards peace, dignity, and equality under the UN flag? Or a master manipulator cashing in on others' misery?

Investigators Paul Harrison and Hilde Burns have made it their personal mission to find out the truth. But the saintly Paul May also not be what he seems; dedicated to serving justice to the world's most deprived or a bitter hypocrite stuck on the road to nowhere. There's a lot resting on Hilde's shoulders.

Oasis of Doubt is a satirical drama, loosely based on the personal experiences of the writer Roberto Garcia Saez, a former Senior UN Officer. This OTC play is a co-production with HMST, and is directed by Alina Polichuk. It will have its world premiere on Friday March 25.

Performance dates

Friday March 25 at 20.00

Saturday March 26 at 14.00 and 20.00

Sunday March 27 at 14.00

Thursday March 31 at 20.00

Friday April 1 at 20.00

Saturday April 2 at 14.00 and 20.00

Sunday April 3 at 14.00

Location

Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Marius van Bouwdijk Bastiaansestraat 54, 1054 SP Amsterdam

Running Time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

About Orange Theatre Company (OTC)

Amsterdam's English language theatre company produces an annual season of contemporary English language plays to inspire and connect their Dutch and international audience. More than 40 international actors, writers, and directors are part of OTC's ensemble.

Highlights Orange Theatre Company

since its launch in 2018

a-? Launched OTC in January '18 on crowdfunding platform Voordekunst.

a-? Raised €26K within a month through the support of 140 beneficiaries.

a-? Got selected as the most promising cultural project of the month by Voordekunst.

a-? Received its first professional grant from Amsterdam Fonds voor de Kunst (AFK) for its 2019 production, Dutchman.

a-? Produced OTC's first (award winning) short film FEVER DREAMS during the lockdown

a-? Launched OTC Youth Theatre Program

a-? Launched The Monologue Podcast

a-? Raised €21K during the lockdown to ensure the continuation of OTC's endeavour

