BWW Feature: ENDLESS SECONDS at CC Amstel - box office now open!

The Queen's English Theatre Company kicks off its 20th anniversary year with a remarkably relevant play for the Netherlands - Endless Second. We talked to QETC's director Mark Winstanley. Dealing with issues of #metoo and sexual consent he told us it could almost be considered essential viewing for Talpa Media and for that matter for all men. (Talpa's The Voice of Holland has been taken off the air in the Netherlands amid a sexual misconduct scandal.)

Endless Second gained rave reviews in the UK shortly before the first lockdown. Its author is Theo Toksvig-Stewart, the son of lesbian TV star and QI presenter, Sandi Toksvig. It's clear from the play's razor-sharp perception and reviews that he is perhaps one of the few men genuinely able to present this story from both male and female perspectives.

REVIEWS OF THE UK PRODUCTION

"The best, most thought-provoking show at this year's Fringe."

☆☆☆☆☆ UK Theatre Web

"Powerful, timely, and sensitive, 'Endless Second' is as excellent as it is important." ☆☆☆☆☆ -Three Weeks

"It smashes all stereotypes about rape and sexual violence"

☆☆☆☆ Broadway Baby

The piece concerns a young, straight couple. On the first day of their Drama degree, W and M are thrown together as scene partners. Their relationship soon progresses in a romantic haze of young passionate love with all the usual ceremonies; meeting the families, going away together and supporting each other through the stresses of their degree. They listen to each other. They respect each other. But everything changes after a drunken evening out with their friends. On this night, she says, "No". But he doesn't stop. In the fallout that follows, W struggles to process what has happened to her.

Mark admits that directing this play has challenged and changed some of his own perceptions and views. 'I first heard the play on the BBC during lockdown and was totally blown away by it. It genuinely left me questioning my own attitude to sexual consent and sexual harassment. I had to listen to it again immediately the next day and pretty soon decided I wanted to bring it to the Netherlands.'

Mark is very aware that some will be sceptical perhaps about seeing a play about rape that is written by a man and directed by a man. "I was keen to direct the piece but aware that to maintain the balance of the play, we need to have a balanced production team, and we are doing our best to always have female input into the direction and gender-balanced presence in the rehearsal space. In some ways, as a gay man myself, my perspective on sex and relationships is even more male dominated. Doing this piece I'm learning something new every day!'

Photo: director Mark Winstanley

Broadway World's review of QETC's November comedy, The 39 Steps, gave it top marks. Endless Second is just the first of a number of productions QETC will bring to audiences in their 20th Jubilee year. Pre-production and casting is already in full swing for a major production of the musical Cabaret, to be presented also at the CC Amstel theatre in November and December of this year.

For more info and to book, visit www.Qetc.nl

NB: Tickets and info exclusively through QETC website (not available through CC Amstel Theatre).

DATES: 7 shows - Friday 25th March to Sunday 27th March -

Running Time: 60 minutes - no interval

Friday (one show) - 20:00

Saturday and Sunday (three shows each day) - 14:00, 16:00 & 20:00

Suitable for ages 16 and up. Tickets €20 ex booking fees.

VENUE: CC Amstel Theater, Cullinanplein 1, 1074 JN Amsterdam. (Cullinanplein is between Tolstraat and Rustenburgerstraat, behind the Pestana Amsterdam Riverside Hotel.)