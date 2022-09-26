Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

Featuring more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits, including "Lollipop," "Mr. Sandman," "Lipstick on Your Collar," "It's my Party," and "Respect".

Nashville News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have announced the cast and creative team for The Marvelous Wonderettes. Performances will take place Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes us to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet and learn about the lives and loves of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. When the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year reunion, we learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits, including "Lollipop," "Mr. Sandman," "Lipstick on Your Collar," "It's my Party," and "Respect," The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes includes Molly Brown as Betty Jean (RENT - Nashville Repertory Theatre; The Music Man, A Christmas Carol - Westchester Broadway Theatre; Grease - Times Square Group; Paint Me a Fairytale, The Glass Slipper - Ice Creative Entertainment), RACHEL CALVOSA as Cindy Lou (Casey in First Date, Jenna Roland in Be More Chill, Jordan in Island Song - Vanderbilt Off Broadway; Vocalist: Harmonic Notion - 2019 ICCA Quarterfinalist at Vanderbilt University), MARY-MOLLY STOREY as Missy (Shelby in Steel Magnolias, Diva in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert; Education: BFA Musical Theatre Graduate of AMDA in NYC) and JACLYN BRI WOOD as Suzy (Amy March in Little Women - Watershed Theatre; Middle Tennessee State University: Ocean in Ride the Cyclone, Kiss Me Kate!).

The Marvelous Wonderettes is Directed and Choreographed by VICTORIA REED; Musical Direction by Kelsi Fulton; the Stage Manager is JARMAN MARCELLUS.

Tickets for The Marvelous Wonderettes can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com)


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Frist Art Museum Presents MATTHEW RITCHIE: A GARDEN IN THE FLOODFrist Art Museum Presents MATTHEW RITCHIE: A GARDEN IN THE FLOOD
September 21, 2022

The Frist Art Museum presents Matthew Ritchie: A Garden in the Flood, a thematic survey of the artist’s work since 2000, comprising paintings, drawings, sculpture, and video.
2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates2022 Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival Doubles Attendance And Announces 2023 Dates
September 20, 2022

The second annual Gatlinburg Songwriters Festival 2022 was a tremendous success doubling attendance, adding stages, and providing new and exciting panels and professional writing sessions.
THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'THE LAST FIVE YEARS at The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op is Seeking an Actor for 'Jamie'
September 20, 2022

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is being done by the The Roxy School of the Arts Co‐Op to be an eligible production for Nashville's Spotlight Awards. The Spotlight Awards is the Nashville area satellite program for The Jimmy Awards. They are looking for a cis male home schooled or cis male high school student of any ethnicity to play the role of Jamie.
Nashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth CastNashville Ballet's Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast
September 20, 2022

Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation. 
National Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art ExhibitionNational Museum of African American Music and AARP Announce New George Clinton Art Exhibition
September 19, 2022

From September 23 through November 30, 2022, the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will present a major exhibition by funk music icon George Clinton. Presented in partnership with AARP, 'Boundless: The Manifestation of Self Expression' features 33 pieces of art with vibrant colors unique to the icon's eclectic style.