The Williamson County Performing Arts Center Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) have announced the cast and creative team for The Marvelous Wonderettes. Performances will take place Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, November 6, 2022 at 2 p.m.

This smash Off-Broadway hit takes us to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet and learn about the lives and loves of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. When the Wonderettes reunite to perform at their 10-year reunion, we learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring more than 30 classic 50s and 60s hits, including "Lollipop," "Mr. Sandman," "Lipstick on Your Collar," "It's my Party," and "Respect," The Marvelous Wonderettes will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

The cast of The Marvelous Wonderettes includes Molly Brown as Betty Jean (RENT - Nashville Repertory Theatre; The Music Man, A Christmas Carol - Westchester Broadway Theatre; Grease - Times Square Group; Paint Me a Fairytale, The Glass Slipper - Ice Creative Entertainment), RACHEL CALVOSA as Cindy Lou (Casey in First Date, Jenna Roland in Be More Chill, Jordan in Island Song - Vanderbilt Off Broadway; Vocalist: Harmonic Notion - 2019 ICCA Quarterfinalist at Vanderbilt University), MARY-MOLLY STOREY as Missy (Shelby in Steel Magnolias, Diva in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert; Education: BFA Musical Theatre Graduate of AMDA in NYC) and JACLYN BRI WOOD as Suzy (Amy March in Little Women - Watershed Theatre; Middle Tennessee State University: Ocean in Ride the Cyclone, Kiss Me Kate!).

The Marvelous Wonderettes is Directed and Choreographed by VICTORIA REED; Musical Direction by Kelsi Fulton; the Stage Manager is JARMAN MARCELLUS.

Tickets for The Marvelous Wonderettes can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing (www.broadwaylicensing.com)