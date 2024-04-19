Cast Set for YES! THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Nashville

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been revealed for "Yes! The Musical" in Nashville. Driven by the creative minds behind the popular reality TV hit, "Say Yes To The Dress," "Yes! the Musical" is a 75-minute extravaganza featuring four performers, beautiful costume changes and thirteen entertaining musical numbers with no intermission. With non-stop entertainment from start to finish, this experience will be located inside Dirty Little Secret [DLS] at the Dream Hotel, which can be found off the historic Printers Alley in the Lower Broad area of Downtown Nashville.

About the Cast:

Bradley D. Gale, Cast as Mister Jimmy, Eugene and Kyle

As an original company member of “The Book of Mormon” in Chicago, he eventually toured the country with the show before landing in Nashville. He is now ecstatic to be joining the cast of 'Yes!'. Favorite local credits by Bradley include ‘Lumier’ in “Beauty & the Beast” for Studio Tenn, ‘Owen’ in multiple productions of “Smoke” at the Bell Witch Festival, and ‘Princeton’ in “Avenue Q” for Nashville Rep. He also appeared on stage in TPAC’s “Evita” wherein he starred as “officer number 2,” aka the guy who makes out with Eva Peron.

Maya Kaempf, Cast as Ashley

Currently studying at Belmont University, her previous roles include 'Belle' in "Beauty and The Beast" (BU), 'Serena' in "Legally Blonde" (BU), and 'Jane Doe' in "Ride The Cyclone" (Street Theatre Co.).

Erin McCracken, Cast as Linda

Actress, singer, songwriter and Dirty Martini aficionado. From Oklahoma City to New York City to Nashville, Erin has made a career performing in musicals, concerts, cabarets & cruises. Favorite credits: "Always…Patsy Cline" (Patsy), "Hairspray" (Tracy), "Shrek" (Dragon). OKCU Grad, studying under the legendary Florence Birdwell.

Emma Teixeira, Cast as Kayley

Past credits include 'Elle Woods' in "Legally Blonde", 'Arista/ u/s Ursula' in "The Little Mermaid" and 'Colette' in "La Cage Aux Folles". You can find Emma’s voice in the Christian Broadcasting Networks TV series GizmoGO! as the voice of Widget.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL

When Ashley says "yes" to her engagement, chaos ensues as a motley crew of characters, from tipsy bridesmaids to a meddling mother, eagerly step in to help plan the perfect wedding. The outrageously funny dress consultant Mister Jimmy (with a little help from DJ Caktopr) leads the audience through this hilarious musical revue, including eccentric bridal customers, a maid of honor on the brink of madness, and a worried father witness his savings vanish into thin air.