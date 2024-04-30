Nashville Ballet Reveals Lineup of Three Productions This May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nashville Ballet will perform three productions this May - Coppélia,Young Artists Showcase and Live in Studio A: Five Short Stories.

Starting May 3 - 5, audiences of all ages will be enchanted by the charming family ballet, Coppélia. This timeless and majestic masterpiece takes you on a journey through artful storytelling, exquisite costumes, beautiful choreography by Arthur Saint-Léon and music by Léo Delibes. Tickets start at $30 and are on sale now.

Nashville Ballet's Official Second Company, NB2 will celebrate their promising dancers' incredible work this season with the Young Artists Showcase May 10 - 11. Dancers will perform various pieces choreographed by Director of NB2 Maria Konrad, Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin, Nashville Ballet Resident Choreographer Mollie Sansone, Nashville Ballet Company dancer Garritt McCabe, Sarah Tallman from Wonderbound and Emilia Sandoval from Ballet Memphis. The event is free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10 or more.

Back by popular demand, May 17 - 23, Live in Studio A, Nashville Ballet’s immersive dance program, returns with Five Short Stories. Featuring five brand-new works, this series gives audiences an up close and personal view of the beauty and athleticism of dance. The series will include music and new works by Julia Eisen, Aeron Buchanan, Anneliese Guerin and Imani Sailers,plus a world premiere by Artistic Director and CEO, Nick Mullikin. Special thanks to Amazon and Erie Insurance for sponsoring this production. Tickets are on sale now and include an open bar and parking for the price of $80.50.

On May 19, immediately following the Live in Studio A: Five Short Storiesperformance, Nashville Ballet’s Relevé Society will host their end of the season celebration event, Last Call: The Last and Best Party of the Season,at the Noah Liff Opera Center. The fundraising event will include an open bar, light hors d'oeuvres, silent auction and unique insight into next season, all to benefit Nashville Ballet. Tickets start at $55 and are available now.

“I’m so proud of the incredible work we’ve accomplished during my first season as Artistic Director,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO. “The tireless efforts of my team and our company dancers has been phenomenal. We’re excited to wrap up this dynamic season with these three unique productions that will not only showcase our talented company dancers, but our rising talent as well.”

In celebration of Nick Mullikin's first season as Artistic Director and CEO, a group of generous donors have committed to matching community donations, dollar for dollar, up to $75,000, now through May 31. This matching gift challenge gives Nashville Ballet the opportunity to generate $150,000 to support educational, artistic and free community engagement programming that is vital to the Nashville area and beyond.

Coppélia, Young Artists Showcase and Live in Studio A: Five Short Storiesperformances will be held at Studio A at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet located at 3630 Redmon Street, Nashville, TN, 37209 with free parking available. To find out more about Nashville Ballet, how you can double your impact with your generous donation, tickets to the upcoming events in May, or the 2024-25 Season, visit NashvilleBallet.com.

