BWW Q&A: Janel Parrish on ONLY HOPE: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO A WALK TO REMEMBER at The Franklin Theatre

We spoke to Janel Parrish about Only Hope: A Musical Tribute to A Walk to Remember's Nashville debut at the Franklin Theatre for a strictly limited engagement on April 25-28, 2024.

Based on the bestselling novel and unforgettable Warner Bros. film (starring Mandy Moore and Shane West) that captured the hearts of millions, the unofficial jukebox musical adaptation features songs from and inspired by the film's iconic soundtrack and stars Brian Logan Dales (pop-rock band The Summer Set) as Landon Carter and Janel Parrish (Freeform's Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's To All The Boys series) as Jamie Sullivan.

With adaptation by Jordan Ross Schindler (co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical), executive production by Amy Sapp, creative production by Kenneth Ferrone (Broadway’s The Wanderer, FOX’s Grease Live!, RENT Live!, and NBC’s Annie Live!), music direction and arrangements by Elmo Zapp, and direction by Anna Bovi, Only Hope evokes the nostalgia from the novel and film, while reminding us of the profound impact love and faith can have on our lives.

Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of Nicholas Sparks' most cherished stories live on stage!

Also starring: Henry Beddoe as Clay, Julia Lauren Bullock (from The Foxies) as Belinda (4/25 & 4/26 only), Bourke Floyd (Dawson’s Creek) as Worth, Dani Kucera as Tracy, Tania Joy as Cynthia, Robert Mannis as Reverend Sullivan, Cassadee Pope (from The Voice S3) as Belinda (4/27 & 4/28 only), and Richaun Stewart as Eric.

Janel Parrish is a singer and actress. She starred as Mona Vanderwaal in the mystery-drama television series Pretty Little Liars and its spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, and as Margot Covey in the To All the Boys film series, by Netflix.

How does it feel to be part of a tribute to such a beloved story in the form of A Walk to Remember?

It’s been so amazing. It was my favorite movie growing up and the soundtrack is amazing, so to be able to tell this beautiful story and sing these powerful songs has been a dream.

Can you share any unique challenges or exciting moments you've encountered while preparing for this show?

I’ve been lucky enough to do the show now 3 times, from the first iteration of it in 2017. It’s been amazing to watch the show evolve and to be able to take this show to the next level every time. I will never get tired of playing Jaime.

How do you approach playing the iconic characters of Landon Carter and Jamie Sullivan?

Jamie has the biggest heart. I just approach everything she does with heart, love, and faith.

Can you talk about your working relationship with the creative team, especially with Kenneth Ferrone and Jordan Ross Schindler?

Jordan and I have been friends for over a decade. We bonded over our love of musical theater and early 2000s films. Working with one of your dearest friends is such a joy and rewarding experience. Kenneth is brilliant, and I’ve had the honor of working with him once before on “Cruel Intentions: The Musical”. Brian Logan Dales and I have done the show together before this Nashville run as well and absolutely adore each other. There’s nothing I love more than creating with people I love.

How do you feel the stage adaptation differs from the film and the novel?

The stage adaptation is very much a tribute to the beautiful film. Adding music from the time period and songs from the soundtrack just elevates this story. I get chills every time I get to sing "Only Hope."

Can you share any behind-the-scenes moments or experiences from the rehearsals?

Rehearsals are some of my favorite moments when doing a show. The bonding that rehearsing brings the cast is priceless. Singing together is a magical experience that is shared with everyone and helps form such a bond. I could not love this cast more.