TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented at Watershed Public Theatre

NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Watershed Public Theatre's latest offering is a shipwrecked romantic comedy from the world of Shakespeare; Twelfth Night will premiere in Columbia for a unique run this November.

When the audience meets chic swashbucklers, Olivia and Orisino, they should be instantly recognizable as pirates. But in a play that involves disguise, mistaken identity, and a wacky wardrobe prank, what you see is not always what you get.

Twelfth Night is going on a mini multi-venue tour, beginning at Twisted Copper in downtown Columbia. The charming brewery on 5th Street is a fantastic venue for live entertainment, so it's a thrill for Watershed Public Theatre to branch out into a non-traditional theatre space.

With so much thought put into the physical presentation, Evan Hernandez has impressively fit a complex, classic play into his own purpose. His adaptation drifted naturally into a pirate-commanded maritime setting. For example: the drink of choice for many Shakespearean characters was "sack" (wine), but in this Watershed version, they'll be having that delightful sea tonic known as "grog." Rather than a soundtrack of traditional tunes, we'll hear raucous sea shanties. Those songs will be especially raucous when the audience is invited to sing along!

The Twelfth Night cast includes Olivia Black, RJ Comer, Jenna Goldsmith, Reid Gregory, Lindsey Hull, Clare Jones, Dan Kassis, E. Roy Lee, Luke McGuire, Sabrina Norton, Zack Perkins, Austin Jeffrey Smith, Isabel Smith, Shaelyn Taylor, Josie Timmis, Jordan Wilhite, Evan Taylor Williams and Annie Zander.

Bookended by performances at Twisted Copper, Twelfth Night will play on November 3 and November 8 at 7pm. Tickets are $35 and include one complimentary drink with admission. Performances will also be presented November 6 & 7 at 7pm, and November 7 at 2pm at Ledbetter Auditorium; tickets are $25 for general admission, $22 for senior adults and $15 for students/children. WPT is also booking school groups for a weekday performance at 10am on November 6; contact sarah.kennedy@watershedtheatre.org for more details and group reservations.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 04 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Nashville Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming