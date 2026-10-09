Review: THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Turner Theater

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Halloween season in Williamson County has found its crown jewel. Studio Tenn has officially launched its 17th theatrical season at the Turner Theater with a deliciously macabre production of The Addams Family running through October 25. Directed with razor-sharp comedic timing and vibrant visual flair, this production proves that Broadway’s favorite ghoulishly eccentric clan translates brilliantly to the local stage.

Long before television, cartoonist Charles Addams debuted the characters in The New Yorker in 1938 as a darkly humorous subversion of the ideal American family. They were nameless, gothic, and delightfully morbid. The iconic 1964 -1966 ABC television sitcom cemented their distinct personalities, iconic finger-snap theme song, and dynamic quirks into pop culture history. The Broadway musical takes the DNA of that classic TV show, the macabre humor, Gomez's fiery passion for Morticia, and Lurch's ominous groans and drops them into an entirely original plot. Wednesday Addams is now a young woman who has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, "normal" boy from Ohio. When she invites the Beineke family over for dinner, chaos ensues, forcing the family’s spectral ancestors out of the woodwork to shake up a night of secrets.

While audiences largely associate the characters with their television screens, The Addams Family has a fascinating lineage that illuminates every beat of Studio Tenn's current staging. Studio Tenn has assembled a phenomenal regional cast that breathes fresh, frantic life into Charles Addams' iconic cartoon creations. The Principal Cast includes Gomez Addams, played with swashbuckling charisma, Spanish flair, and utter devotion by Brian Michael Jones. His magnetic performance perfectly anchors the production with passion and fire. Morticia Addams is brought to life with an effortlessly sultry demeanor by Sandra Allen. Allen portrays Morticia Addams with a mesmerizing blend of gothic elegance, deadpan wit, and magnetic poise that brilliantly captures the character's iconic, darkly glamorous charm. Wednesday Addams, portrayed by Anna Jones, captures the piercing angst and powerhouse vocals of a gothic teenager facing her first crisis of love. Jones is gifted with a monumental, rafter-shaking belt that fills every corner of the theater with breathtaking authority. Lovable Uncle Fester, by whom Jacob Waid commands the stage, is the romantic, larger-than-life narrator for the evening. Waid is an absolute delight in a skillfully playful and endearingly eccentric performance that captures all the character's chaotic heart and comedic charm.

To make sure no one is left out of the crypt, here is a look at the full principal lineup bringing the family and their guests to life at the Turner Theater, alongside the key musical numbers that drive the show. Beyond Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, and Uncle Fester, the production features a splendid supporting ensemble rounding out the household and the "normal" guest family. Pugsley Addams, played by Lukas Goodfriend, captures the delightfully chaotic younger brother who actually misses being tortured by Wednesday. Grandmama, livened by Rachel Agee, embodies the unconventional, potion-brewing elder stateswoman of the household. Lurch, brilliantly played by Scott Patrick Wilson, is the towering, groaning, deadpan butler who speaks entirely in low-register grunts but will surprise you in the end with a dynamic voice. Geoffrey Davin, shines in the role of Mal Beineke, Lucas’s stuffy, corporate-minded father from Ohio. Alice Beineke, radiantly staged by Megan Murphy Chambers, commands the stage as Lucas’s quirky mother, who has a habit of bursting into spontaneous, peculiar rhyming poetry when stressed. Shedding all inhibitions, Megan’s Alice has quite a surprise for audiences before the first act closes. Dylan James plays Lucas Beineke, Wednesday’s sweet, "normal" boyfriend who is trying desperately to bridge the gap between two very different worlds. The Addams Ancestors, a spectral ensemble of historical ghosts pulled from the family vault to haunt the stage and back up the show's massive production numbers. The Ancestors Ensemble, the backbone of the show's massive musical numbers such as "When You're an Addams" and "Full Disclosure” consists of a hard-working ensemble playing historical ghosts ranging from a caveman to a flight attendant, adding incredible visual texture to every scene they haunt.

With music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, (You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, 1999 Revival) and The Wild Party), The Addams Family score blends traditional Broadway pizzazz with gothic camp. Some of the standout songs featured are "When You're an Addams" (Opening Number), the grand, spooky opening anthem where Gomez introduces the philosophy of the family. It establishes their core ethos: normal is an illusion, and tragedy, suffering, and darkness are a cause for celebration, "Trapped" (Gomez), a frantic, comedic solo where Gomez realizes he is caught between his fiercely loyal dedication to Morticia (who doesn't know about Wednesday's secret) and his promise to keep Wednesday's engagement a secret, "One Normal Night" (Company), sung right before the Beineke family arrives for dinner, the entire family tries (and hilariously struggles) to suppress their natural macabre instincts for just one evening to act like a "normal" family, "Full Disclosure" (Company), played during the explosive second-act dinner game where everyone at the table is forced to drink a potion that compels them to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets. This absolutely rips away polite suburban facades in spectacular fashion, and "Just Around the Corner" (Morticia & Ancestors), Morticia takes center stage for a grand, darkly humorous production number about mortality, aging, and the comforting inevitability of death (backed by the dancing ancestry of ghosts).

Bringing a wildly theatrical, comic-book-inspired universe to life takes a powerhouse creative team. Here is a look at the artistic leadership, design masterminds, and musical components that built Studio Tenn’s production. Patrick Cassidy (Artistic Director & Director), as Studio Tenn's Artistic Director, approaches the production with a sharp eye for balancing broad, theatrical comedy with genuine heart. His leadership has shaped the company’s signature style, and for The Addams Family, he leans heavily into the joy of celebrating what makes people unique. Rather than trying to carbon-copy the television series, Cassidy directs the show as a vibrant, high-energy bridge between Charles Addams’ original New Yorker single-panel drawings and a full-scale Broadway musical comedy. Anna Claire Perry (Choreographer), drives the large ensemble numbers, especially those featuring the Addams Ancestors, blending stiff, kooky, "undead" posture with sharp, dynamic Broadway dance styles. In this constantly moving musical, Marlee Shelton (Stage Manager) skillfully guides this complex production from initial rehearsals straight through every live performance, keeping each technical cue, transition, and backstage detail perfectly organized from opening night to the final curtain.

A haunted mansion on stage requires precise world-building, executed here by Studio Tenn's resident and guest design talents. Devon Renee Spencer (Costume Design) handles the daunting task of re-creating iconic silhouettes, from Morticia’s form-fitting, slithering gothic gown to Gomez’s crisp pinstripe suit and Uncle Fester’s bulky trench. The costume work heavily mirrors the classic comic and television aesthetics while giving the spectral ancestors distinct period-ghost wardrobes. Bailey Dorflinger-Slee (Wig, Hair, and Makeup) is spot on, from the ghostly elegance of the deceased ancestors to the iconic quirkiness of the entire clan, including Lurch’s towering presence. The wig, hair, and makeup design brought The Addams Family vibrantly to life. Every specialized look was meticulously crafted, hitting the exact right macabre notes while working in flawless harmony with the costumes to maintain the family’s signature aesthetic. Andrew Cohen (Scenic Design) builds the eerie, decaying grandeur of the Addams family estate, utilizing clever staging to transition between the spooky mansion interior and the fog-filled graveyard atmosphere. Danny Northup (Sound Design) ensures that every creaking door sound effect, vocal belt, and orchestral cue hits the audience with crisp precision in the intimate theater space. Stephen Moss (Lighting Design), as a visiting designer, utilizes dramatic chiaroscuro lighting, deep shadows, eerie moonlight blues, and sudden flashes of stark white to heighten the comedic tension and give the Turner Theater a proper haunted-house ambiance. In a production like The Addams Family, lighting designers use chiaroscuro to create a spooky, gothic atmosphere instantly. This lighting technique highlights eerie facial expressions, casts long dramatic shadows across the stage, and draws the audience's eye directly to the characters or moments that matter most while keeping the dark corners of the mansion mysterious). Bravo Stephen!

True to professional regional theatre standards, the music for The Addams Family is completely live, mastered by Music Director Scott Brons and an orchestra accompanying the performers. Brons keeps the orchestra tightly coordinated with the performers on stage, ensuring smooth tempos and precise timing throughout the production. Andrew Lippa’s score features a driving, brass-heavy, yet playfully sinister orchestration, echoing classic Hollywood monster movie scores infused with vaudeville glitz for that extra touch of eerie Broadway razzle dazzle.

Studio Tenn balances heartfelt family dynamics with cheerful spookiness. Backed by stellar choreography and vocal performances, this production is a must-see local theatrical event. Whether you grew up watching the black-and-white television series or are new to the crypt, this show is a graveyard smash. Kudos to Patrick Cassidy (Artistic Director) and Mark Fleischer (Executive Director) for bringing unparalleled entertainment to Middle Tennessee.

But wait! What about Cousin Itt? Sure, he didn't make the cut for The Addams Family musical (the hair department filed a safety hazard complaint), but you can't keep a good hairball down. Itt will be found Itt-erating all over the lobby and popping up here, there, and everywhere for a high-pitched gibberish chat and a quick photo-op. Get your picture taken with everyone's favorite densely coiffed icon.

The, the, the, that’s Itt folks…

For more information on Studio Tenn and upcoming productions, visit www.studiotenn.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 05 Hrs 41 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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